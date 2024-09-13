Laver Cup 2024: Grigor Dimitrov named replacement after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal

Grigor Dimitrov will replace Rafael Nadal and represent Team Europe in Berlin at Laver Cup 2024 after the latter announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar,” he added.

The Laver Cup will be held from September 20-22, in an indoor hard-court with Team Europe pitting against Team World.