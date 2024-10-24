MagazineBuy Print

Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka outlasts Mannarino; Rublev reaches quarterfinals

Playing in front of a home crowd, the 39-year-old Wawrinka earned his first win over Mannarino after having lost to the Frenchman three times.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 07:55 IST , BASEL

AP
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates defeating France’s Adrian Mannarino.
infoIcon

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest match-winner in the Swiss Indoors tournament history when he outlasted Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Playing in front of a home crowd, the 39-year-old Wawrinka earned his first win over Mannarino after having lost to the Frenchman three times.

Wawrinka will next face 22-year-old Ben Shelton for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Also read | Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open

Also Wednesday, top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach his 13th quarterfinal of the season.

Roberto Bautista Agut beat second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Two-time defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-1.

David Goffin and Pedro Martinez also advanced.

