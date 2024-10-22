Poland’s Iga Swiatek will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November when it faces host Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday
Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarterfinal defeat by Jessica Pegula in September. After deciding to miss the WTA tour’s Asian swing due to fatigue, the 23-year-old lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
“See you in Malaga! I’m happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals,” Swiatek posted on social media.
“I’m glad that I’ll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court.”
Swiatek parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team. She will also take part in November’s WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings.
Latest on Sportstar
- That’s her personal opinion, I don’t agree with that: Vinesh on Sakshi’s claims
- Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- SAFF Women’s Championship: India aims for group summit against Bangladesh
- Champions League 2024-25: Acerbi out of Inter Milan’s clash with Young Boys
- BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE