Poland’s Iga Swiatek will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November when it faces host Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday

Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarterfinal defeat by Jessica Pegula in September. After deciding to miss the WTA tour’s Asian swing due to fatigue, the 23-year-old lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

“See you in Malaga! I’m happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals,” Swiatek posted on social media.

🎾 Widzimy się w Maladze! Cieszę się, że mogę dziś dać Wam znać, że zagram w finałach Billie Jean King Cup. Bardzo się cieszę, że będę mogła zagrać dla swojego kraju i jak zawsze z dumą reprezentować Polskę. Razem z całą ekipą damy z siebie wszystko i po prostu zagramy najlepiej… pic.twitter.com/E6hTpv8nTb — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 22, 2024

“I’m glad that I’ll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court.”

Swiatek parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team. She will also take part in November’s WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings.