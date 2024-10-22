MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarterfinal defeat by Jessica Pegula in September and lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 17:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland during a fourth-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championship.
Iga Swiatek of Poland during a fourth-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championship. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland during a fourth-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championship. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland’s Iga Swiatek will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November when it faces host Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday

Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarterfinal defeat by Jessica Pegula in September. After deciding to miss the WTA tour’s Asian swing due to fatigue, the 23-year-old lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

“See you in Malaga! I’m happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals,” Swiatek posted on social media.

“I’m glad that I’ll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court.”

Swiatek parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team. She will also take part in November’s WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Billie Jean King Cup /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. That’s her personal opinion, I don’t agree with that: Vinesh on Sakshi’s claims
    PTI
  2. Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  3. SAFF Women’s Championship: India aims for group summit against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Acerbi out of Inter Milan’s clash with Young Boys
    AFP
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Former Uruguay striker Forlan to play in professional tennis tournament
    Reuters
  3. Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
    Reuters
  4. United Cup director Stephen Farrow confident in tournament’s future 
    Reuters
  5. Pan Pacific Open: American Sofia Kenin through to second round
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. That’s her personal opinion, I don’t agree with that: Vinesh on Sakshi’s claims
    PTI
  2. Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  3. SAFF Women’s Championship: India aims for group summit against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Acerbi out of Inter Milan’s clash with Young Boys
    AFP
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment