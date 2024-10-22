Former Uruguay striker Forlan to play in professional tennis tournament

Former Uruguay international footballer Diego Forlan, who played for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among others, will compete in doubles at the professional Uruguay Open tennis tournament in November, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old former striker, a 2010 World Cup semifinalist, has switched to tennis since his retirement in 2018, playing on the international senior tour.

Forlan, who plays left-handed, will team up with current world number 101 Federico Coria of Argentina in the main draw at the November 11-17 clay court Challenger Tour event in Montevideo after being given a wild card.

“Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too,” organisers said of Forlan’s participation.

“This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour.”

Forlan, a Premier League winner with United, won 112 caps for Uruguay scoring 36 goals and also played for Villarreal and Inter Milan.