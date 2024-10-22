MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh

Verreynne scored 114 as South Africa took a 202-run first-innings lead, advancing from 140-6 overnight before being dismissed for 308.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 16:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh.
South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

A hard-fought century from wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on Tuesday helped South Africa bat itself into a strong position on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Verreynne scored 114 as South Africa took a 202-run first-innings lead, advancing from 140-6 overnight before being dismissed for 308.

Bangladesh was 101-3 in its second innings when bad light brought play to a close, trailing by 101 runs as it attempted to fight back after South African speedster Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in his second over to have them reeling at 4-2.

Rabada reached the milestone of 300 test wickets on the first day on Monday as Bangladesh was skittled out for 106 in its first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who top-scored for his team in the first innings, will resume on Wednesday on 38 not out, along with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on 31. The pair put together an unbeaten partnership of 42.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India

Earlier on Tuesday, Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder defied the conditions, after 16 wickets had fallen on the opening day, to extend their overnight partnership to 119 runs and take South Africa from 140-6 to 227-7 before Mulder was dismissed after scoring a maiden test 50.

Allrounder Mulder made 54 before getting a healthy edge to a delivery from Hasan Mahmud after Bangladesh brought back its lone seamer into the attack as its spinners failed to make a breakthrough.

Verreynne then featured in a 66-run ninth wicket partnership with Dane Piedt, who contributed 32 runs and helped see his teammate to a second test century, brought up in 134 balls.

Verreynne was eventually stumped off a slower ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the visitors’ innings came to a close.

Taijul Islam proved Bangladesh’s best bowler with figures of 5-122 in 36 overs but was unable to add a wicket on Tuesday.

The test in Dhaka is the first of a two-match series with the second in Chittagong next week. 

Related stories

Related Topics

South Africa /

Bangladesh /

Kyle Verreynne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  2. Former Uruguay striker Forlan to play in professional tennis tournament
    Reuters
  3. India’s sports fraternity surprised and helpless after medal-yielding sports axed from 2026 CWG
    PTI
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Verreynne hundred puts South Africa in control vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill to feature in starting line-up, confirms ten Doeschate
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  2. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada surprised at help for seamers on opening day in Dhaka after completing 300 wickets
    Reuters
  3. WI vs ENG: England captain Buttler out of West Indies ODI series with injury
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada grabs 300th Test wicket as South Africa takes lead over Bangladesh
    Reuters
  5. SL vs WI: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Kyle Verreynne century puts South Africa in driving seat against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  2. Former Uruguay striker Forlan to play in professional tennis tournament
    Reuters
  3. India’s sports fraternity surprised and helpless after medal-yielding sports axed from 2026 CWG
    PTI
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Verreynne hundred puts South Africa in control vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill to feature in starting line-up, confirms ten Doeschate
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment