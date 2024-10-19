MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs WI: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs

All three ODIs are being played on the slow surface in Pallekele and spin is expected to play the same role it did in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 T20 series win earlier in the tour.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 18:14 IST , Pallekele - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay attend a practice session on the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay attend a practice session on the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay attend a practice session on the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka is fine-tuning its spin attack as it looks to extend its winning streak at home in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, skipper Charith Asalanka said on Saturday.

The island nation has won 10 of its 13 bilateral series this year, including eight from nine at home.

Spinners have been Sri Lanka’s trump card, helping it end a 27-year drought against top-ranked India in a July ODI series.

“Spin is our bread and butter and we’re going to play to our strengths,” Asalanka told reporters ahead of Sunday’s opener.

“We’re looking at three spin options. We’ve got leg-spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay, plus Dunith Wellalage... A couple of our batters can roll their arm over for some spin as well,” he added.

All three ODIs are being played on the slow surface in Pallekele and spin is expected to play the same role it did in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 T20 series win earlier in the tour.

“The spinners were exceptional there and I’m confident they’ll be a handful again here,” Asalanka said.

Both teams are smarting from their failure to qualify for the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next February.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Suzie Bates’ buzzer beater ‘Michael Jordan moment’ takes New Zealand to the final

Both will be laser-focused on climbing the rankings to steer clear of the elimination zone.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re playing good cricket and keeping ourselves in the top half so we don’t find ourselves scrambling to qualify again,” said West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

Hope, who doubles as wicketkeeper, acknowledged that spin would be a major factor but said his side was up for the challenge.

“We’ll take what the pitch offers, and while it’s good to have a plan, you’ve got to play what’s in front of you,” he said.

All eyes will be on prodigious West Indian talent Jewel Andrew of Antigua, who will become the team’s youngest debutant aged 17 years and 318 days.

“He’s a really exciting prospect for us, no doubt about it. I’ve no doubt that if he gets the chance, he’ll grab it with both hands,” Hope said.

The final two matches of the series will be held on Wednesday and Saturday.

Squads:
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.
West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

West Indies /

Charith Asalanka /

Shai Hope

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 1-2 MCFC; Sadiku gets one back for the Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs WI: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bharat, Nitish rescue Andhra after Gujarat skipper Gaja’s exploits on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SL vs WI: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  2. SL vs WI 3rd T20I: Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka clinch series against West Indies
    AFP
  3. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England stutters in victory pursuit, Pakistan in charge on Day 3
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan chooses to ‘rest’ Babar Azam despite batter wanting to play in remainder of England series
    AP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Pavlovic back for clash against Netherlands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 1-2 MCFC; Sadiku gets one back for the Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs WI: Sri Lanka aims to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bharat, Nitish rescue Andhra after Gujarat skipper Gaja’s exploits on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment