MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan chooses to ‘rest’ Babar Azam despite batter wanting to play in remainder of England series

Pakistan has rung the changes after England pulled off a remarkable victory by an innings and 47 runs in the first test in Multan by amassing 823-7 declared in its only innings.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 18:00 IST , MULTAN, Pakistan - 2 MINS READ

AP
Babar has failed to score a half-century in his last 18 test innings, with a highest score of 41 against Australia in Melbourne last year.
Babar has failed to score a half-century in his last 18 test innings, with a highest score of 41 against Australia in Melbourne last year. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Babar has failed to score a half-century in his last 18 test innings, with a highest score of 41 against Australia in Melbourne last year. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan star Babar Azam wanted to continue playing in the test series against England but has been rested for the two remaining matches, the team said Monday.

“Babar was willing to play but the selection committee thought it was the best time to give him a rest,” assistant coach Azhar Mahmood told reporters a day before the second test starts in Multan.

“Babar is our No. 1 player. There’s no question about his technique and ability.”

Pakistan has rung the changes after England pulled off a remarkable victory by an innings and 47 runs in the first test in Multan by amassing 823-7 declared in its only innings.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have also been left out. The hosts have opted for an all-out spin attack by recalling Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood. Aamer Jamal is the solitary fast-bowling option.

Left-arm spinner Noman hasn’t featured in a test for more than a year, off-spinner Sajid played his last test against Australia earlier this year while leg-spinner Zahid is back for the first time since taking on England in Multan in 2022.

Kamran Ghulam will make his debut and replace Babar at No. 4 in the batting order.

RELATED: PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: England ready for Pakistan’s spin assault

Pakistan will re-use the same first-test strip in the hope its spinners can take 20 wickets. The team has taken 20 wickets just once in its last six tests, losing all of them under the captaincy of Shan Masood.

Babar has failed to score a half-century in his last 18 test innings, with a highest score of 41 against Australia in Melbourne last year.

Mahmood said Babar will return to the side after the series against England as Pakistan has a busy schedule in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa before hosting West Indies in two tests early next year.

“We have a very busy FTP (Future Tours Program),” Mahmood said. “There’s a lot of cricket coming up...the selection committee thought to give Babar rest so that he comes back fresh. I am quite close to Babar and I know there’s lots of things going on in his mind.”

Except for Babar, Pakistan has kept faith in the batting line-up that scored 556 and 220 in the first test.

Pakistan squad
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Related Topics

pakistan /

Babar Azam /

Azhar Mahmood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan chooses to ‘rest’ Babar Azam despite batter wanting to play in remainder of England series
    AP
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: England ready for Pakistan’s spin assault
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 1 Day 4 Updates: Kerala beats Punjab; TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Baroda beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad coach Vineet rues missed opportunities after defeat to Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan chooses to ‘rest’ Babar Azam despite batter wanting to play in remainder of England series
    AP
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Pavlovic back for clash against Netherlands
    Reuters
  3. India’s brand of cricket makes it very difficult for visiting teams: New Zealand coach Stead ahead of Test series
    PTI
  4. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh due to injury
    AFP
  5. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Record-breaking Root and Brook lead England to a strong 492-3 against Pakistan on Day 3
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan chooses to ‘rest’ Babar Azam despite batter wanting to play in remainder of England series
    AP
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: England ready for Pakistan’s spin assault
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 1 Day 4 Updates: Kerala beats Punjab; TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Baroda beats Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad coach Vineet rues missed opportunities after defeat to Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment