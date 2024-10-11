MagazineBuy Print

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh due to injury

Aiden Markram, who has captained South Africa in white-ball cricket will be in charge of the Test team for the first time.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 17:45 IST , Johannesburg - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bavuma was injured during a one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi when he fell awkwardly while diving to avoid a run-out.
Bavuma was injured during a one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi when he fell awkwardly while diving to avoid a run-out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bavuma was injured during a one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi when he fell awkwardly while diving to avoid a run-out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South African captain Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh later this month as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Bavuma will travel to Bangladesh with the team next week but a left triceps muscle strain will keep him out of the first Test starting in Dhaka on October 21.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa, it is hoped Bavuma will be fit for the second Test starting in Chittagong on October 29.

Aiden Markram will captain the team in the first Test. Markram has captained South Africa in white-ball cricket but it will be his first time in charge of the Test team.

ALSO READ | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India

Bavuma was injured during a one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last Friday when he fell awkwardly in diving to avoid a run-out.

Dewald Brevis has been added to the touring squad as cover.

Brevis, 21, has only played in 12 first-class matches but scored 49 and 74 in a four-day match for South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also been added to the squad in place of Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture.

