PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi ‘confident’ that Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, and the final is on March 9.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 17:02 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed confidence that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be held in the country and all teams, including arch-rival India, will participate in the tournament.

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

India has not sent its team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to tense political relations between the two countries.

“The Indian team should come. I don’t see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan,” Naqvi said.

He also said that Pakistan was prepared to host all the teams including India and preparations were on schedule.

“The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work will be completed after the tournament,” he added.

Naqvi said the stadiums would “definitely” be in a much better shape to host the tournament in February-March.

Asked about Babar Azam’s resignation from captaincy and who is going to replace him, the PCB chief said he had told the selection committee to take its time and make a long-term decision.

“I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain’s position is important,” Naqvi said.

He also said that he had inquired from the selection committee including the captain and head coach of the teams whether it was the right time to introduce some fresh blood in the national sides.

“They said they are okay with the current set-up of players so I told them ‘fine, it is your call’,” he added.

