Caribbean Premier League 2024: Saint Lucia Kings wins maiden title with victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) claimed its first-ever Caribbean Premier League title on Monday with a six-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

After winning the toss, SLK elected to bowl and quickly took control by dismissing GAW’s top order. Every bowler contributed with at least one wicket, but Noor Ahmad shone brightly, taking three wickets for just 19 runs. GAW managed to post 138 runs for eight wickets in the 20 overs.

Although skipper Faf du Plessis and in-form batter Johnson Charles, who had collectively scored over 850 runs during the tournament, were dismissed early, SLK found themselves in trouble at 51 for four. However, Roston Chase, with 39 runs off 22 deliveries, and Aaron Jones, who scored 48 runs from 31 balls, mounted a brilliant counterattack, leading their team to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking after the win, SLK captain du Plessis stated, “We have been consistent throughout the league stage, and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad, and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was excitement at the start of the competition in St. Lucia about whether this was going to be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement.”

SLK coach Daren Sammy also shared his thoughts after the match, saying, “I’ll tell you something, five days ago, Aaron Jones said to me that he would win me the CPL final, I swear to God. And we made one change today because of the way he looked me in the eye when he said that; I believed him. We did send a message that the Moeen over had to go for plenty. He found his rhythm, and I guess, the message was well delivered.”

Noor Ahmad was named the player of the tournament for taking 22 wickets in 12 matches, while Roston Chase earned the player of the match award for his match-winning 39 runs off 22 balls, along with impressive bowling figures of one wicket for 13 runs.