PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Here are all the match and live telecast details ahead of the first Test between Pakistan and England, which starts from Monday in Multan.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 09:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood with the series trophy.
England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood with the series trophy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood with the series trophy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan and England will face off in a three-match Test series, starting on Monday in Multan. Host Pakistan will need to bounce back from its humbling 0-2 defeat at home against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

On the other hand, England is coming off a successful home summer, having beaten West Indies 3-0 and vanquished Sri Lanka 2-1.

FOLLOW | PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Live Score and Updates

With Pakistan struggling in the eighth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, and England in fourth position, a lot will be riding on this series for both teams.

PAK VS ENG 1ST TEST - MATCH DETAILS

When will PAK vs ENG 1st Test take place?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Monday, October 7.

Where will PAK vs ENG 1st Test be held?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will PAK vs ENG 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test live telecast in India?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test live streaming in India?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

PLAYING XI
PAKISTAN
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

