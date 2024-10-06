IND vs BAN: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to make India debut, named in playing XI for first T20I against Bangladesh

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to make his international debut after being named in India’s playing XI for the first T20I against Bangladesh, to be held held on Sunday in Gwalior.

Reddy, a seam-bowling all-rounder, had bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award for his exploits for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He scored 303 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 142.92 in the season, while also showing glimpses of his ability with the ball by picking three wickets with his medium pace.

The 21-year-old had received his maiden India call-up for the tour of Zimbabwe in July but was ruled out of the five-match T20I series due to injury without playing a game.

He is coming off a forgettable Duleep Trophy campaig, however, picking just two wickets in three matches and scoring 61 runs in five innings for India B.