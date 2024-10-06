MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan’s Masood warns England still a force without Stokes

Ollie Pope will again lead England after deputising successfully in the recent 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka as Stokes, 33, was ruled out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 16:33 IST , Multan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pakistan's test team skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference regarding the first test cricket match against England.
Pakistan’s test team skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference regarding the first test cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s test team skipper Shan Masood speaks during a press conference regarding the first test cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Shan Masood warned on the eve of Monday’s first Test in Multan that his side would still be facing a formidable England, despite the absence of its captain Ben Stokes.

Ollie Pope will again lead England after deputising successfully in the recent 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka as Stokes, 33, was ruled out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“We all know the quality of Ben Stokes,” said Masood on Sunday ahead of the start of the three-Test series. “He is one of the top all-rounders of the world.”

“England’s strength will not lessen with one individual (missing),” he warned. “They are still very competitive.

“If you look at their playing eleven then it’s very balanced with all-rounders, and they have two spinners and three fast bowlers with deep batting, so their loss is that of an individual.”

Stokes led England to an emphatic 3-0 Test series victory on England’s last tour in 2022, the first time Pakistan had been swept at home.

England returns with Pakistan on a painful losing streak -- winless in its last 10 home Tests and suffering a humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Bangladesh last month.

“They’ve obviously not had their strongest run recently, but we still see them as a highly skilled side,” said Pope. “They are a team we don’t take lightly.”

READ | England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

Pakistan named its team with a bowling attack of two fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, medium-pacer Aamer Jamal and frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed.

An impressive Jamal took 18 wickets against Australia in three Tests in his debut series earlier this year, but missed the Bangladesh series with a back problem. He also contributed 143 runs.

“With Jamal we get an edge in the seam department,” said Masood.

With James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired, Mark Wood injured and Ollie Robinson not selected, none of England’s pace bowlers from the 2022 series remain.

But Masood cited Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse as threats.

“You cannot under-estimate anyone and need to be more cautious against any unknown player,” said Masood.

The second match is also in Multan, from October 15, with the final Test in Rawalpindi beginning October 24.

Team 11s for first Test
Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad
England: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes

Related Topics

Shan Masood /

England /

Pakistan

