MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs ENG: Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan

Woakes will lead a pace attack also including Gus Atkinson, who has played six tests, and debutant Brydon Carse.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 16:03 IST , MULTAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ollie Pope (R) celebrates a wicket with Chris Woakes.
Ollie Pope (R) celebrates a wicket with Chris Woakes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ollie Pope (R) celebrates a wicket with Chris Woakes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope has no doubt that Chris Woakes will expertly spearhead its pace attack in the three-test series in Pakistan beginning in Multan on Monday.

England swept a three-test series on its last tour of Pakistan but the look of its bowling attack has completely changed since James Anderson, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson troubled the home batters two years ago.

Anderson has retired, Wood is out with an elbow injury while Robinson has been dropped leaving Woakes to lead a pace attack also including Gus Atkinson, who has played six tests, and debutant Brydon Carse.

“He’s still got that real hunger and desire to play a lot more test cricket, which is brilliant for us,” Pope said of Woakes on Sunday.

“He’s been working hard on his game to try and find different ways of taking wickets on different surfaces.”

“Any side was going to miss Jimmy Anderson but at the same time, we’ve seen this summer that guys can step up and fill in for him.

READ | England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

“Chris Woakes, the skills that he’s got probably operating at a fairly similar pace, he’s been working hard on his skills so he can step up and be that real leader of the attack.”

Atkinson’s pace and reverse-swing skills would come in handy in Pakistan, said Pope, who also had high expectations of Carse.

“We’ve obviously got Gus Atkinson off the back of a really hot summer. A bit of extra pace with him and Brydon Carse too. So I think we’ve got the skill set to fill that gap that Jimmy’s left.

“Obviously, it’s never going to be easy, but it’s going to be a great opportunity for those guys to learn and to bowl in some different conditions and use their pace and their skills.”

Anderson, now England’s bowling coach, will join the squad in Multan soon.

England is without regular skipper Ben Stokes, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Pakistan is smarting from 2-0 whitewash by Bangladesh last month but captain Shan Masood said the team knew how to neutralise England’s aggressive style as he named his side’s playing XI.

“We know their style but at the end of the day it’s about what we need to do to counter that,” Shan said.

“I think that clarity shows in our playing XI, which was chosen after considering the opposition and the conditions here.

“We believe this set of players give us our best chance against England.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

Chris Woakes /

Shan Masood /

England /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 34/3 (7); Arundhati strikes after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG: Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 6: Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs ENG: Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. England targets repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash
    AFP
  3. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 34/3 (7); Arundhati strikes after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG: Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 6: Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment