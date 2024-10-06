MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Carvajal, 32, was stretchered off in stoppage time after he twisted his right knee during a duel with Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 15:52 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid players gesture for medical assistance after Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid picks up an injury following a clash with Yeremi Pino.
Real Madrid players gesture for medical assistance after Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid picks up an injury following a clash with Yeremi Pino. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Real Madrid players gesture for medical assistance after Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid picks up an injury following a clash with Yeremi Pino. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal will undergo surgery after rupturing two ligaments and a tendon in his right leg, the La Liga club said. The defender was substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Carvajal, 32, was stretchered off in stoppage time after he twisted his right knee during a duel with Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino.

“Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I’ll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months,” Carvajal said on Instagram, where he also posted a picture of himself in an ambulance.

“Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved,” he added.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was concerned about Carvajal’s injury, the latest blow for the Spanish side after it played without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an abductor muscle injury against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

READ | Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal

In a statement on Sunday, Real said Carvajal had been “diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteal tendon in his right leg.”

Real later announced that they had extended Carvajal’s contract until June 2026.

“Real Madrid would like to show him all its support and affection and wishes him a speedy recovery so that we can enjoy his football on the pitch again as soon as possible,” they said in a statement.

The La Liga club also said that winger Vinicius Jr. had suffered a cervical injury in the same match.

Real is second in the standings, level on 21 points with leaders Barcelona, who visit 11th-placed Alaves later on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Dani Carvajal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN Live Score, 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav likely to debut; Gwalior pitch report, conditions
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W 25/1 (6); Smriti Mandhana falls cheaply inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  2. Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal; Aspas sent off in Celta Vigo win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde power Madrid to win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN Live Score, 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav likely to debut; Gwalior pitch report, conditions
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W 25/1 (6); Smriti Mandhana falls cheaply inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment