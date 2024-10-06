IND vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first of three T20 Internationals in Gwalior on Sunday. The match will be held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, which will be hosting its first-ever international game.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will use the series as an opportunity to test its bench strength and identify its next core in the shortest format. Abhishek Sharma, who struck a century in his maiden series in Zimbabwe, is set to open the batting alongside Sanju Samson, who will also be donning the gloves as wicketkeeper.

RELATED | IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could make their debuts, while pacer Harshit Rana is also in line for a maiden international cap. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the series and replaced by left-handed batter Tilak Varma.

Bangladesh will be without its star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who retired from Test and T20I cricket recently, and The Tigers will need to prepare for life after him.

IND vs BAN 1st T20I - PREDICTED XIs INDIA Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh. BANGLADESH Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

IND vs BAN 1st T20I - DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPER Sanju Samson BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Abhishek Sharma (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav Team Composition: IND 7:4 BAN; Credits Left: 10