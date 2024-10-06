IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads

India will face Bangladesh in a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to continue the momentum in the shortest format of the game after sweeping the visitors 2-0 in the Test series.

IND VS BAN 1ST T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, October 06.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

What time will IND vs BAN 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will start at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 1st T20I live telecast in India?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 1st T20I live streaming in India?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.