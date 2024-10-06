MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Here are the match details, timings and live streaming info for the first T20 International between India and Bangladesh, to be held on Sunday.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 02:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session in Gwalior.
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India will face Bangladesh in a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to continue the momentum in the shortest format of the game after sweeping the visitors 2-0 in the Test series.

IND VS BAN 1ST T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, October 06.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

What time will IND vs BAN 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will start at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st T20I take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 1st T20I live telecast in India?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 1st T20I live streaming in India?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Suryakumar Yadav /

India vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde lead Los Blancos to victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde power Madrid to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN T20I Series: Shivam Dube ruled out, Tilak Varma named replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch India v Pakistan; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG: Want to see Babar at his best; he is a key player for us, says Saud Shakeel
    PTI
  4. Irani Cup 2024: Matter of time before Kotian plays for India, says Rahane
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde lead Los Blancos to victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 1-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde power Madrid to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN T20I Series: Shivam Dube ruled out, Tilak Varma named replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment