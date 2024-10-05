MagazineBuy Print

Irani Cup 2024: Matter of time before Kotian plays for India, says Rahane

Having emerged as the Player of the Tournament during Mumbai’s triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign, Kotian stamped his authority in both the departments to bring the Irani Cup home.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:23 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action against Rest of India in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow.
Mumbai's Tanush Kotian in action against Rest of India in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action against Rest of India in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

The last time Mumbai won the Irani Cup – on the same day in 1997 – Sairaj Bahutule had played a heroic role in the victory as an allrounder.

Cut to 2024 and Bahutule – as the Rest of India bowling coach – patted Tanush Kotian on the back at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium after the young Mumbai allrounder stamped his authority in both the departments to bring the Cup home.

Having emerged as the Player of the Tournament during Mumbai’s triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign, Kotian also impressed in the Duleep Trophy. He carried on in the same vein in the Irani Cup game.

Kotian’s crucial 64 during a first innings partnership with Sarfaraz Khan put Mumbai in the driver’s seat. Then on the third day, he stuck to the plan and bowled a long spell with Mumbai finding itself one bowler short.

ALSO READ | Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years

After seeing off a tricky last half hour on the fourth evening, Kotian notched up his second First Class hundred on Saturday to engrave Mumbai’s name on the Irani Cup.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane hoped Kotian will soon wear the India jersey. “Tanush has been amazing for us. He is a special talent and it’s just a matter of time he will be in the reckoning and I hope he plays for India soon,” Rahane said.

“He has the talent. The most important thing is he is a team man. He is. He always thinks about the team. That’s the best quality of Tanush and a hard-working guy. Hopefully we will see him in the Indian team and I wish that he plays for the Indian team real soon.”

Kotian, however, has been focusing only on his performance and the team’s cause. “I am only concentrating on bowling according to the plan and the conditions and trying to dominate the bowlers with the bat. That’s all I want to keep doing,” he said.

