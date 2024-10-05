Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years

Mumbai dominated Rest of India and won the match by virtue of first innings lead to lift the Irani Cup after 27 years in Lucknow on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai had a first innings lead of 121 runs after it posted a total of 537 in the first innings before bundling out Rest of India for 416. In the second innings, the current Ranji Trophy champion extended its lead to 450.

Mumbai was 329/8 midway into the second session of final day with Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi at the crease when the players decided to shake hands.

While Sarfaraz Khan starred in the first innings with his unbeaten 222 while Kotian was the hero in the second innings with his unbeaten 114. Kotian had also scored 64 in the first innings before picking three wickets.

For the Rest of India, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a terrific 191 and got good support from Dhruv Jurel who made 93. Although Saransh Jain picked six wickets in the second innings, RoI wasn’t able to put much pressure on Mumbai.

This is Mumbai’s 15th Irani Cup title and first since 1997 season.