MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai had a first innings lead of 121 runs after it posted a total of 537 in the first innings before bundling out Rest of India for 416. In the second innings, the current Ranji Trophy champion extended its lead to 450.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 14:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 222 in the first innings against Rest of India.
Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 222 in the first innings against Rest of India. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 222 in the first innings against Rest of India. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Mumbai dominated Rest of India and won the match by virtue of first innings lead to lift the Irani Cup after 27 years in Lucknow on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai had a first innings lead of 121 runs after it posted a total of 537 in the first innings before bundling out Rest of India for 416. In the second innings, the current Ranji Trophy champion extended its lead to 450.

Mumbai was 329/8 midway into the second session of final day with Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi at the crease when the players decided to shake hands.

While Sarfaraz Khan starred in the first innings with his unbeaten 222 while Kotian was the hero in the second innings with his unbeaten 114. Kotian had also scored 64 in the first innings before picking three wickets.

For the Rest of India, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a terrific 191 and got good support from Dhruv Jurel who made 93. Although Saransh Jain picked six wickets in the second innings, RoI wasn’t able to put much pressure on Mumbai.

This is Mumbai’s 15th Irani Cup title and first since 1997 season.

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia up against Sri Lanka in Sharjah
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai wins Irani Cup by virtue of first-innings lead vs Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  5. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  3. PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies squad for Sri Lanka white-ball tour: Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T20Is
    PTI
  5. South Africa takes ODI series from Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia up against Sri Lanka in Sharjah
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai wins Irani Cup by virtue of first-innings lead vs Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  5. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment