JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal

45’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

Action on both ends of the pitch in the closing minutes. Talal plays a wonderful ball through for Nandha who is through on goal. Gomes makes another brilliant save after Nandha tries to lift the ball over him.

The ball is moved forward by JFC and Sanan plays a low pass into the box for Siverio who forces a save from Debjit.

Four minutes of added time to play.