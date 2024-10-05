MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal

JFC vs EBFC Highlights: Catch the highlights of the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur, India.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 19:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Rei Tachikawa of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the first goal.
Rei Tachikawa of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL
lightbox-info

Rei Tachikawa of Jamshedpur FC celebrates after scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium.

  • October 05, 2024 18:58
    Nightmare start to the season for East Bengal FC

    ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat

    East Bengal (EBFC) suffered its fourth-straight defeat in the ISL 2024-25 season after falling to a 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

  • October 05, 2024 18:57
    FULL-TIME
    90+6’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | FULL TIME

    And that is the last action of the match as the referee blows the whistle for full-time.

  • October 05, 2024 18:55
    90+5’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Talal plays in a cross into the far post. Anwar Ali jumps in with a stretched foot but the ball goes past him and out for a goal kick.

  • October 05, 2024 18:53
    90+3’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Madih Talal takes a shot from way out which sails over the goal.

  • October 05, 2024 18:51
    90’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    PV Vishnu drives into the box and does well to dribble past the defenders. He goes down claiming a foul by Pratik but the referee has a good look and says no penalty.

    Six minutes of added time to play.

  • October 05, 2024 18:49
    89’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Freekick in a shooting position for EBFC. Cleiton Silva stands over the ball and ends up shooting it over the bar in the end.

  • October 05, 2024 18:46
    85’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Uvais gets the ball on the left side of the box and puts in a cross. The EBFC defense does well to clear the ball away for a corner.

  • October 05, 2024 18:42
    82’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Madih Talal takes a shot from outside the box and Gomes is in action once again as he tips it over the bar.

  • October 05, 2024 18:41
    81’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Aniket Jhadav puts in a cross into the box but Debjit catches it easily. The substitute ends up conceding a foul in the opposition’s half while trying to win the ball from Yuste. 

  • October 05, 2024 18:37
    78’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    The match is paused for a drinks break.

  • October 05, 2024 18:37
    74’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | Substitutions

    East Bengal: Imran, Murray and Sourav are replaced by Mobashir Rahman, Lazar Cirkovic and Aniket Jadhav

  • October 05, 2024 18:35
    73’ JFC 2-0 EBFC

    Eze goes to the ground after putting his body on the line to block a shot. Khalid Jamil is lining up the substitutes to defend his side’s lead.

  • October 05, 2024 18:30
    70’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | OWN GOAALL!!

    Things go from bad to worse for EBFC as Imran Khan’s pass into the box is touched into his own net by Lal Chungnunga.

  • October 05, 2024 18:28
    68’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Jamshedpur: Sanan is replaced by Len Kuki.

  • October 05, 2024 18:26
    66’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    EBFC is desperately trying for a goal as Silva gets himself through on goal after wrestling away Chowdhary. He takes a shot with his left which ends up striking the left post.

  • October 05, 2024 18:25
    64’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | PENALTY MISSED

    Crespo stands over the ball. He does a stuttered run-up to the ball and rolls it to the left side of the goal. Gomes reads it well and makes an easy save.

  • October 05, 2024 18:22
    63’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | PENALTY FOR EBFC

    Cleiton Silva is brought down inside the box after a push from Hernandez from the back. The JFC captain is pleading his case but the referee points to the spot.

  • October 05, 2024 18:21
    61’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | Subsitution

    East Bengal: Mahesh is replaced by PV Vishnu

  • October 05, 2024 18:20
    59’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    The ball is given away by the EBFC defence and Sanan gets it outside the box. He takes a shot which goes just above the crossbar.

  • October 05, 2024 18:18
    57’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Nandha takes the ball and drives down the left wing and into the box. He eventually runs out of room and ends up giving away possession.

  • October 05, 2024 18:14
    53’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Imran whips a cross with his left into the box. Sanan and the defenders do not reach it as the ball bounces in the six-yard area and hits the left post before being cleared away.

    Lucky for East Bengal.

  • October 05, 2024 18:12
    51’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Lal whips in a good-looking cross into the penalty box. Silva is there once again an cannot get a foot on that ball as it is cleared away for a corner.

  • October 05, 2024 18:10
    49’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Anwar Ali plays a ball over the top for Silva but Gomes comes off his line and pressures the EBFC captain. He ends up winning a foul for JFC.

  • October 05, 2024 18:07
    47’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Gomes makes another decent save as Talal takes a shot from just inside the box after a receiving a pass from Nandha.

  • October 05, 2024 18:05
    Second half begins!!

    Jamshedpur kicks off the second half shooting from right to left.

  • October 05, 2024 17:51
    HALFTIME
    45+4’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    And that is the final action of the first half as the referee blows the whistle for halftime.

  • October 05, 2024 17:47
    45’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Action on both ends of the pitch in the closing minutes. Talal plays a wonderful ball through for Nandha who is through on goal. Gomes makes another brilliant save after Nandha tries to lift the ball over him.

    The ball is moved forward by JFC and Sanan plays a low pass into the box for Siverio who forces a save from Debjit.

    Four minutes of added time to play.

  • October 05, 2024 17:44
    44’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Cleiton Silva drops his shoulder and plays a ball through for Talal. However, Gomes anticipates the pass and comes off his line to gather the ball.

  • October 05, 2024 17:42
    YELLOW CARD
    42’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Hector Yuste is shown a yellow card for putting his hand and pulling on Sivero’s head.

  • October 05, 2024 17:40
    39’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    A ball is played over the top for Sanan into the box. Sanan stretches his leg to get a touch on the ball. He is wiped out by an advancing Debjit. 

    The referee does not give a penalty despite the appeals and signals a goal kick.

  • October 05, 2024 17:37
    36’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Mahesh gets the ball on the left wing once again. He finds Silva inside the box with a low pass into the middle. He hits it first time with his left and forces another good save from Gomes.

  • October 05, 2024 17:34
    33’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | Substitution

    Jamshedpur: The goalscorer Rei Tachikawa is replaced by Javier Siverio.

  • October 05, 2024 17:34
    32’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    A mistake from Pratik Chowdhary as the ball goes through his legs and falls to Silva inside the box. He takes a shot with his left which is saved by Gomes at point blank range.

  • October 05, 2024 17:30
    YELLOW CARD
    30’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    A bit of a tussel between Eze and Silva which ends up with both players getting a yellow card each.

    Match is paused for the drinks break.

  • October 05, 2024 17:29
    28’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    Mahesh whips in a cross with his left into the penalty box. Stephen Eze beats Silva in the air and clears the ball away for a corner.

  • October 05, 2024 17:26
    25’ JFC 1-0 EBFC

    A long throw-in comes in from Mehta which is once again cleared away the EBFC defence. The rebound is crossed into the middle for Sanan. However, Debjit gets there first and catches the ball before the JFC player can get his head on it.

  • October 05, 2024 17:21
    21’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | GOOAALL!! | Tachikawa scores!!!

    Rei Tachikawa gets the ball outside the box after it was spilled by Sanan. He looks up and takes a shot which sails into the top left corner, away from a diving Debjit.

  • October 05, 2024 17:20
    20’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    Talal stands over a freekick. He goes for the goal himself but gets it all wrong as the ball sails over the goal and out for a goal kick.

  • October 05, 2024 17:18
    17’ JFC 0-0 EBFC | SAVE

    A cross is played into the EBFC box for Murray who had made a good run. He has a header from point blank range and Debjit does extremely well to come off his line, make himself big and make the save.

  • October 05, 2024 17:17
    YELLOW CARD
    16’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    Nandha tries to drive into the box from the right side of the box. He goes down after claiming a touch from a JFC defender. He ends up getting booked for simulation in the end. 

  • October 05, 2024 17:15
    14’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    Cleiton Silva sets up Talal for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot lacks power and is easily gathered by Gomes.

  • October 05, 2024 17:12
    11’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    Madih Talal gets the ball inside the box. He takes a touch to cut to his right before taking a shot. The ball ends up going wide of the left post.

    What a chance for Talal to give EBFC the lead.

  • October 05, 2024 17:09
    8’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    A long throw-in comes from Mehta. Souvik does well to keep his eyes on the ball and clear it away for a corner.

  • October 05, 2024 17:06
    5’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    JFC gets a freekick after Souvik collides with Tachikawa. The players crowd the referee questioning his decision, but the referee does not budge. 

    The following freekick does not produce anything as Majumder gathers the ball easily.

  • October 05, 2024 17:03
    2’ JFC 0-0 EBFC

    Mahesh has the ball for EBFC on the left side of the box. He tries to play Silva into the box but his pass is heavy and it goes out for a goal kick

  • October 05, 2024 17:00
    Kick-off!!

    East Bengal kicks off the match shooting from right to left.

  • October 05, 2024 16:54
    Match starts soon!!

    The players are making their way into the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Hernandez leads the home side while Celiton Silva leads East Bengal.

  • October 05, 2024 16:45
    PREVIEW

    ISL 2024-25: High-flying Jamshedpur FC takes on new-look East Bengal FC

    Jamshedpur FC will take on a new-look East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on October 5, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

  • October 05, 2024 16:44
    East Bengal starting XI

    Majumder(gk), Lal, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Chakraborty, Talal, Crespo, Sekar, Silva, Mahesh Singh

  • October 05, 2024 16:42
    Jamshedpur starting XI

    Gomes(gk), Mehta, Chowdhary, Eze, Uvais, Tachikawa, Hernandez, Khan, Das, Sanan, Murray

  • October 05, 2024 16:41
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 5 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 channel. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Petratos left out of starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: England wins the toss, elects to bat first in Sharjah against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rethin Pranav and Vaidehi Chaudhari win National tennis championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Petratos left out of starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the once-starry-eyed kid, hopes for India return with Mohammedan Sporting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Petratos left out of starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: England wins the toss, elects to bat first in Sharjah against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal endures worst start to league season; plummets to fourth straight defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rethin Pranav and Vaidehi Chaudhari win National tennis championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment