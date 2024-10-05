JFC 2-0 EBFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Rei Tachikawa scores as Jamshedpur beats East Bengal

- October 05, 2024 18:58Nightmare start to the season for East Bengal FC
- October 05, 2024 18:57FULL-TIME90+6’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | FULL TIME
And that is the last action of the match as the referee blows the whistle for full-time.
- October 05, 2024 18:5590+5’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Talal plays in a cross into the far post. Anwar Ali jumps in with a stretched foot but the ball goes past him and out for a goal kick.
- October 05, 2024 18:5390+3’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Madih Talal takes a shot from way out which sails over the goal.
- October 05, 2024 18:5190’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
PV Vishnu drives into the box and does well to dribble past the defenders. He goes down claiming a foul by Pratik but the referee has a good look and says no penalty.
Six minutes of added time to play.
- October 05, 2024 18:4989’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Freekick in a shooting position for EBFC. Cleiton Silva stands over the ball and ends up shooting it over the bar in the end.
- October 05, 2024 18:4685’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Uvais gets the ball on the left side of the box and puts in a cross. The EBFC defense does well to clear the ball away for a corner.
- October 05, 2024 18:4282’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Madih Talal takes a shot from outside the box and Gomes is in action once again as he tips it over the bar.
- October 05, 2024 18:4181’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Aniket Jhadav puts in a cross into the box but Debjit catches it easily. The substitute ends up conceding a foul in the opposition’s half while trying to win the ball from Yuste.
- October 05, 2024 18:3778’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
The match is paused for a drinks break.
- October 05, 2024 18:3774’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | Substitutions
East Bengal: Imran, Murray and Sourav are replaced by Mobashir Rahman, Lazar Cirkovic and Aniket Jadhav
- October 05, 2024 18:3573’ JFC 2-0 EBFC
Eze goes to the ground after putting his body on the line to block a shot. Khalid Jamil is lining up the substitutes to defend his side’s lead.
- October 05, 2024 18:3070’ JFC 2-0 EBFC | OWN GOAALL!!
Things go from bad to worse for EBFC as Imran Khan’s pass into the box is touched into his own net by Lal Chungnunga.
- October 05, 2024 18:2868’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Jamshedpur: Sanan is replaced by Len Kuki.
- October 05, 2024 18:2666’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
EBFC is desperately trying for a goal as Silva gets himself through on goal after wrestling away Chowdhary. He takes a shot with his left which ends up striking the left post.
- October 05, 2024 18:2564’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | PENALTY MISSED
Crespo stands over the ball. He does a stuttered run-up to the ball and rolls it to the left side of the goal. Gomes reads it well and makes an easy save.
- October 05, 2024 18:2263’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | PENALTY FOR EBFC
Cleiton Silva is brought down inside the box after a push from Hernandez from the back. The JFC captain is pleading his case but the referee points to the spot.
- October 05, 2024 18:2161’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | Subsitution
East Bengal: Mahesh is replaced by PV Vishnu
- October 05, 2024 18:2059’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
The ball is given away by the EBFC defence and Sanan gets it outside the box. He takes a shot which goes just above the crossbar.
- October 05, 2024 18:1857’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Nandha takes the ball and drives down the left wing and into the box. He eventually runs out of room and ends up giving away possession.
- October 05, 2024 18:1453’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Imran whips a cross with his left into the box. Sanan and the defenders do not reach it as the ball bounces in the six-yard area and hits the left post before being cleared away.
Lucky for East Bengal.
- October 05, 2024 18:1251’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Lal whips in a good-looking cross into the penalty box. Silva is there once again an cannot get a foot on that ball as it is cleared away for a corner.
- October 05, 2024 18:1049’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Anwar Ali plays a ball over the top for Silva but Gomes comes off his line and pressures the EBFC captain. He ends up winning a foul for JFC.
- October 05, 2024 18:0747’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Gomes makes another decent save as Talal takes a shot from just inside the box after a receiving a pass from Nandha.
- October 05, 2024 18:05Second half begins!!
Jamshedpur kicks off the second half shooting from right to left.
- October 05, 2024 17:51HALFTIME45+4’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
And that is the final action of the first half as the referee blows the whistle for halftime.
- October 05, 2024 17:4745’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Action on both ends of the pitch in the closing minutes. Talal plays a wonderful ball through for Nandha who is through on goal. Gomes makes another brilliant save after Nandha tries to lift the ball over him.
The ball is moved forward by JFC and Sanan plays a low pass into the box for Siverio who forces a save from Debjit.
Four minutes of added time to play.
- October 05, 2024 17:4444’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Cleiton Silva drops his shoulder and plays a ball through for Talal. However, Gomes anticipates the pass and comes off his line to gather the ball.
- October 05, 2024 17:42YELLOW CARD42’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Hector Yuste is shown a yellow card for putting his hand and pulling on Sivero’s head.
- October 05, 2024 17:4039’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
A ball is played over the top for Sanan into the box. Sanan stretches his leg to get a touch on the ball. He is wiped out by an advancing Debjit.
The referee does not give a penalty despite the appeals and signals a goal kick.
- October 05, 2024 17:3736’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Mahesh gets the ball on the left wing once again. He finds Silva inside the box with a low pass into the middle. He hits it first time with his left and forces another good save from Gomes.
- October 05, 2024 17:3433’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | Substitution
Jamshedpur: The goalscorer Rei Tachikawa is replaced by Javier Siverio.
- October 05, 2024 17:3432’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
A mistake from Pratik Chowdhary as the ball goes through his legs and falls to Silva inside the box. He takes a shot with his left which is saved by Gomes at point blank range.
- October 05, 2024 17:30YELLOW CARD30’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
A bit of a tussel between Eze and Silva which ends up with both players getting a yellow card each.
Match is paused for the drinks break.
- October 05, 2024 17:2928’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
Mahesh whips in a cross with his left into the penalty box. Stephen Eze beats Silva in the air and clears the ball away for a corner.
- October 05, 2024 17:2625’ JFC 1-0 EBFC
A long throw-in comes in from Mehta which is once again cleared away the EBFC defence. The rebound is crossed into the middle for Sanan. However, Debjit gets there first and catches the ball before the JFC player can get his head on it.
- October 05, 2024 17:2121’ JFC 1-0 EBFC | GOOAALL!! | Tachikawa scores!!!
Rei Tachikawa gets the ball outside the box after it was spilled by Sanan. He looks up and takes a shot which sails into the top left corner, away from a diving Debjit.
- October 05, 2024 17:2020’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
Talal stands over a freekick. He goes for the goal himself but gets it all wrong as the ball sails over the goal and out for a goal kick.
- October 05, 2024 17:1817’ JFC 0-0 EBFC | SAVE
A cross is played into the EBFC box for Murray who had made a good run. He has a header from point blank range and Debjit does extremely well to come off his line, make himself big and make the save.
- October 05, 2024 17:17YELLOW CARD16’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
Nandha tries to drive into the box from the right side of the box. He goes down after claiming a touch from a JFC defender. He ends up getting booked for simulation in the end.
- October 05, 2024 17:1514’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
Cleiton Silva sets up Talal for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot lacks power and is easily gathered by Gomes.
- October 05, 2024 17:1211’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
Madih Talal gets the ball inside the box. He takes a touch to cut to his right before taking a shot. The ball ends up going wide of the left post.
What a chance for Talal to give EBFC the lead.
- October 05, 2024 17:098’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
A long throw-in comes from Mehta. Souvik does well to keep his eyes on the ball and clear it away for a corner.
- October 05, 2024 17:065’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
JFC gets a freekick after Souvik collides with Tachikawa. The players crowd the referee questioning his decision, but the referee does not budge.
The following freekick does not produce anything as Majumder gathers the ball easily.
- October 05, 2024 17:032’ JFC 0-0 EBFC
Mahesh has the ball for EBFC on the left side of the box. He tries to play Silva into the box but his pass is heavy and it goes out for a goal kick
- October 05, 2024 17:00Kick-off!!
East Bengal kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- October 05, 2024 16:54Match starts soon!!
The players are making their way into the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Hernandez leads the home side while Celiton Silva leads East Bengal.
- October 05, 2024 16:44East Bengal starting XI
Majumder(gk), Lal, Yuste, Anwar, Lakra, Chakraborty, Talal, Crespo, Sekar, Silva, Mahesh Singh
- October 05, 2024 16:42Jamshedpur starting XI
Gomes(gk), Mehta, Chowdhary, Eze, Uvais, Tachikawa, Hernandez, Khan, Das, Sanan, Murray
- October 05, 2024 16:41LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 5 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 channel. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
