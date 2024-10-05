MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds

Odisha FC is confident about recent victories, having secured a spot in the group stage with a 4-1 win over Singapore’s Lion City Sailors and a 2-1 triumph against Jordan’s Etihad Club.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 18:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC women to face  Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Women’s Champions League.
Odisha FC women to face  Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Odisha FC women to face  Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Odisha FC Women kicks off its AFC Women’s Champions League group stage campaign on Sunday, October 6, facing Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies. The match will be held at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with kick-off at 13:30 IST. In India, the game can be watched live on FanCode.

Urawa come into this fixture with three wins from its last five outings, boasting a potent attacking lineup led by Shimada M., Fujisaki S., Shiokoshi Y., Tsunoda F. and Seike K. It presents a formidable challenge, especially in the final third.

However, Odisha FC is confident about recent victories, having secured a spot in the group stage with a 4-1 win over Singapore’s Lion City Sailors and a 2-1 triumph against Jordan’s Etihad Club. Despite an injury in the second game, Lynda Kom’s consecutive goals were a highlight, along with Shreya’s stellar goalkeeping. Grace will miss the game due to a red card.

At the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Odisha FC Women’s head coach Crispin Chettri and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda shared their thoughts ahead of the AFC Women’s Champions League opener against Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies.

Crispin Chettri expressed his admiration for the Japanese champions, stating, “The opponent team is very strong, they are champions. We come into this tournament with an open mind, ready to learn and grow. As individuals, as a team, and for Indian football as a whole. We are glad to be here and take away valuable knowledge from this experience.”

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun

Goalkeeper Shreya Hooda echoed the excitement, saying, “I’m very happy to be part of this tournament, especially as the first Indian women’s team to participate. We feel proud to be here, and we are well-prepared. Our focus is on taking it one game at a time. It feels good to face such a high-caliber team like Urawa. We are all set for tomorrow’s game.”

Odisha FC will look to make a strong start against the tough Japanese side, while representing India on the Asian stage.

Related Topics

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25 /

Odisha FC /

Urawa Red Diamonds

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-0 EBFC; Rei Tachikawa scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. KBA plans to make district participation mandatory for State championship
    Stan Rayan
  5. Gary Kirsten returns home as Pakistan to announce next white-ball captain later
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-0 EBFC; Rei Tachikawa scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the once-starry-eyed kid, hopes for India return with Mohammedan Sporting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v MSC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-0 EBFC; Rei Tachikawa scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG v MSC, ISL 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. KBA plans to make district participation mandatory for State championship
    Stan Rayan
  5. Gary Kirsten returns home as Pakistan to announce next white-ball captain later
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment