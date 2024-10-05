AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC women takes on Asian challenge, to clash horns with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds

Odisha FC Women kicks off its AFC Women’s Champions League group stage campaign on Sunday, October 6, facing Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies. The match will be held at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with kick-off at 13:30 IST. In India, the game can be watched live on FanCode.

Urawa come into this fixture with three wins from its last five outings, boasting a potent attacking lineup led by Shimada M., Fujisaki S., Shiokoshi Y., Tsunoda F. and Seike K. It presents a formidable challenge, especially in the final third.

However, Odisha FC is confident about recent victories, having secured a spot in the group stage with a 4-1 win over Singapore’s Lion City Sailors and a 2-1 triumph against Jordan’s Etihad Club. Despite an injury in the second game, Lynda Kom’s consecutive goals were a highlight, along with Shreya’s stellar goalkeeping. Grace will miss the game due to a red card.

At the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Odisha FC Women’s head coach Crispin Chettri and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda shared their thoughts ahead of the AFC Women’s Champions League opener against Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies.

Crispin Chettri expressed his admiration for the Japanese champions, stating, “The opponent team is very strong, they are champions. We come into this tournament with an open mind, ready to learn and grow. As individuals, as a team, and for Indian football as a whole. We are glad to be here and take away valuable knowledge from this experience.”

Goalkeeper Shreya Hooda echoed the excitement, saying, “I’m very happy to be part of this tournament, especially as the first Indian women’s team to participate. We feel proud to be here, and we are well-prepared. Our focus is on taking it one game at a time. It feels good to face such a high-caliber team like Urawa. We are all set for tomorrow’s game.”

Odisha FC will look to make a strong start against the tough Japanese side, while representing India on the Asian stage.