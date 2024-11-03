MagazineBuy Print

Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win

It was Takeda’s first victory on the LPGA Tour which concludes a four-event Asian swing that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 14:59 IST , SHIGA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Rio Takeda of Japan celebrates after winning the Toto Japan Classic tournament.
Rio Takeda of Japan celebrates after winning the Toto Japan Classic tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rio Takeda of Japan celebrates after winning the Toto Japan Classic tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rio Takeda of Japan won the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic on Sunday in a playoff that lasted six sudden-death holes, defeating Marina Alex of the United States. It was Takeda’s first victory on the LPGA Tour.

Takeda had a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, edging Alex with par. The two were tied after 54 holes at 15-under 201. The tournament was restricted to 54 regulation holes after Saturday’s third round was washed out by rain.

They were also even after the first five playoff holes in the sudden-death format, each with a birdie on the first playoff hole and pars on the next four holes. All of the playoff holes were par-5s — the 18th hole and the 13th.

Alex shot a 6-under 66 in the final round and Takeda shot 67. Haeran Ryu of South Korea was one shot behind after regulation with a 66. She finished at 14-under 202.

Hana Wakimoto of Japan, the leader after the first two rounds, slipped to a 1-over 73 and finished three strokes behind the leaders. She was also seeking her first LPGA Tour win.

The Japan tournament concludes a four-event Asian swing for the LPGA Tour that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.

