Nico Echavarria claims the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory

Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 14:28 IST , INZAI CITY - 2 MINS READ

AP
Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Nico Echavarria claimed the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory, shooting 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas.

Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.

He finished at 20-under 260 at the Narashino Country Club, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from central Tokyo.

Echavarria said the victory last year helped build his confidence. “I took a lot from that and just kept myself calm,” he told the Golf Channel. “It was very fun, that was a lot of fun with these two guys battling it out.”

READ MORE | Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship

‘It’s been a lot of work, it’s been a lot of rough weeks,’ he added. “But moments like this are the ones that make everything better. It’s the second win on the PGA Tour, not a lot of people get to win two times on the PGA Tour.”

Thomas, who played in the final threesome with Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66. He is trying to win his first PGA title in 2 1/2 years. His last was the 2022 PGA Championship, which gave him 15 PGA titles.

“Obviously bummed and disappointed, but I played so well,” Thomas said. “I played plenty well enough to win the tournament. Hit so many good putts today that just didn’t go in, that’s the difference.”

Greyserman, trying for his first tour win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th — his only birdie on the back nine. He closed with a 65 at the Narashino Country Club and has been runner-up in three of his last five PGA events.

He’s a close friend of Echavarria’s. But the loss, of course, hurt. “You know, I didn’t quite execute down the stretch when I needed to. I mean, Nico stepped up there and he hit a great second shot (on 18). He earned it.”

Related Topics

PGA /

PGA Tour /

golf /

Zozo Championship

