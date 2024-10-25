Hitaashee shines on second day as nine Indians make the cut in the Women’s Indian Open Golf

Hitaashee Bakshi revived Indian hopes with the best card, a 4-under 68 on the second day of the Women’s Indian Open Golf Championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday.

It was a brilliant revival by one of the home favourites, after the 20-year-old Hitaashee had shot 12-over 80 in the opening round.

The domestic Order of Merit leader, Hitaashee was overtaken by fellow Indians Pranavi Urs (joint 7th) and Ridhima Dilawari (joint 12th), as nine Indians made the cut, and qualified for the business end of the championship.

It was a commendable effort by the Indian players, as three-time champion this season and the hot favourite for the event, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland missed the cut by one shot, with an overall 11-over 155. She shot 9-over 81 this day. Amandeep Drall also missed the cut by one shot.

Diksha Dagar revived her fortunes with a par round while Mannat Brar, Vani Kapoor, Janneya Dasanniee, Ananya Garg and Tvesa Malik also made the cut.

Shannon Tan of Singapore and Alice Hewson of England, two other players to achieve sub-par round on the day, led the field with 2-under 142.

RELATED: Women’s Indian Open: Kouskova leads the field in first round; Dilawari, Pranavi the two best Indian players

Pranavi was the best among the Indians as she wound up with 1-over 145.

“Am only three shots away from the leaders. Should make less mistakes. Happy with the way I played. The placement is very important in this course,” said Pranavi, a regular on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Overnight sole leader Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic slipped to the 11th spot, as she had a 5-over 77 for the day, for an overall 2-over 146.

Ridhima was the most consistent among the Indians, with rounds of 74 and 73. She explained that she was good at playing par in any course. She said that it was important not to get angry with one’s mistakes, as it was par for the tough course!