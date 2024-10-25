MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hitaashee shines on second day as nine Indians make the cut in the Women’s Indian Open Golf

Hitaashee was overtaken by fellow Indians Pranavi Urs (joint 7th) and Ridhima Dilawari (joint 12th), as nine Indians made the cut, and qualified for the business end of the championship.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 21:21 IST , Gurugram - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Hitaashee Bakshi in action at the Women’s India Golf Championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday.
Hitaashee Bakshi in action at the Women’s India Golf Championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hitaashee Bakshi in action at the Women’s India Golf Championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hitaashee Bakshi revived Indian hopes with the best card, a 4-under 68 on the second day of the Women’s Indian Open Golf Championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday.

It was a brilliant revival by one of the home favourites, after the 20-year-old Hitaashee had shot 12-over 80 in the opening round.

The domestic Order of Merit leader, Hitaashee was overtaken by fellow Indians Pranavi Urs (joint 7th) and Ridhima Dilawari (joint 12th), as nine Indians made the cut, and qualified for the business end of the championship.

It was a commendable effort by the Indian players, as three-time champion this season and the hot favourite for the event, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland missed the cut by one shot, with an overall 11-over 155. She shot 9-over 81 this day. Amandeep Drall also missed the cut by one shot.

Diksha Dagar revived her fortunes with a par round while Mannat Brar, Vani Kapoor, Janneya Dasanniee, Ananya Garg and Tvesa Malik also made the cut.

Shannon Tan of Singapore and Alice Hewson of England, two other players to achieve sub-par round on the day, led the field with 2-under 142.

RELATED: Women’s Indian Open: Kouskova leads the field in first round; Dilawari, Pranavi the two best Indian players

Pranavi was the best among the Indians as she wound up with 1-over 145.

“Am only three shots away from the leaders. Should make less mistakes. Happy with the way I played. The placement is very important in this course,” said Pranavi, a regular on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Overnight sole leader Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic slipped to the 11th spot, as she had a 5-over 77 for the day, for an overall 2-over 146.

Ridhima was the most consistent among the Indians, with rounds of 74 and 73. She explained that she was good at playing par in any course. She said that it was important not to get angry with one’s mistakes, as it was par for the tough course!

The leading scores (after two rounds):
1T. Shannon Tan (Sgp), Alice Hewson (Eng) 142; 3T. Kirsten Rudgeley (Aus), Perrine Delacour (Aus), Florentyna Parker (Eng), Hayley Davis (Eng) 144; 7T. Momoka Kobori (Nzl), Pranavi Urs, Agathe Sauzon (Fra), Caroline Hedwall (Swe) 145; 11. Sara Kouskova (Cze) 146; 12T. Moa Folke (Swe), Annabell Fuller (Eng), Liz Young (Eng), Ridhima Dilawari 147; 16T. Manon De Roey (Bel), Linda Wessberg (Swe), Maha Haddioui (Mar), Hitaashee Bakshi, Maria Fassi (Mex) 148; 24. Diksha Dagar 150; 35. Mannat Brar 151; 45. Vani Kapoor 152; 49T. Janneya Dasanniee, Ananya Garg 153; 60T. Tvesa Malik 154.

Related Topics

Women's Indian Open Golf /

Diksha Dagar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC beats Kerala Blasters 3-1 to cement lead at the top of Indian Super League standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 3-13 Puneri Paltan; Devank’s 25 raid points help Patna Pirates beats Tamil Thalaivas 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE score, KLD 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Maolida gets his brace as he equalises for Kholood, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: IND-A 48/3 (6 overs), needs 159 more; India loses three wickets in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 1-2 BFC; Mendez retakes the lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Hitaashee shines on second day as nine Indians make the cut in the Women’s Indian Open Golf
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Women’s Indian Open: Kouskova leads the field in first round; Dilawari, Pranavi the two best Indian players
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Hero Women’s Open: Two-time LET champion Diksha aims better finish, Chiara eyes Order of Merit
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Hero World Challenge: Word No. 1 Scheffler headlines initial player line-up
    PTI
  5. Tiger Woods expected to make TGL debut on January 14
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC beats Kerala Blasters 3-1 to cement lead at the top of Indian Super League standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 3-13 Puneri Paltan; Devank’s 25 raid points help Patna Pirates beats Tamil Thalaivas 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Kholood LIVE score, KLD 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Maolida gets his brace as he equalises for Kholood, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: IND-A 48/3 (6 overs), needs 159 more; India loses three wickets in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 1-2 BFC; Mendez retakes the lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment