Women’s Indian Open: Kouskova leads the field in first round; Dilawari, Pranavi the two best Indian players

The Order of Merit leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland, had a difficult day, as she went 2-over par 74, the same as the two best Indian players, Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 21:04 IST , GURUGRAM - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Sara Kouskova, the leader on the opening day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Thursday.
Sara Kouskova, the leader on the opening day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sara Kouskova, the leader on the opening day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sara Kouskova led the field by a shot as she returned a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf championship at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

On a day when only seven of the 114 could go under par, the 25-year-old Czech overcame the challenges with confidence, for the best score, despite a triple bogey.

“The first nine was wild. Hit a good shot on 15th. It is really enjoyable but tough”, said Sara, who holed from 85 yards for the only eagle on the 15th hole.

Mirea Prat of Spain, Perrine Delacour of France and Florentyna Parker of England followed Sara with 2-under 70.

“Finishing under par here is always a good round. Missed a few short birdie chances, but you have to be patient”, said Meirea Prat.

The Order of Merit leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland, who has won three titles this season so far, had a difficult day, as she went 2-over par 74, the same as the two best Indian players, Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs.

The player who has been in focus in the last two days, as she won the Hero Shot skill event and the Pro-Am, Diksha Dagar struggled as she went 6-over 78. Tvesa Malik was one shot better than her.

Zara Anand and Vani Kapoor were 3-over 75, among the better-performing Indians from among the strong presence of 27 players.

The players have just warmed up for the interesting times ahead.

The results (round one)
1. Sara Kouskova (Cze) 69; 2T. Mireia Prat (Esp), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Florentina Parker (Eng) 70; 5T. Maria Hernandez (Esp), Shannon Tan (Sgp), Maha Haddiqui (Mar) 71; 8T. Agathe Sauzon (Fra), Marianne Skarpnord (Nor), Momoka kobori (Nzl), Kirsten Rudgeley (Aus), Alice Hewson (Eng) 72.

