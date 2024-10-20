Australia’s Hannah Green wins BMW Ladies Championship

MagazineBuy Print

Hannah Green of Australia shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday to win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, her sixth victory on the LPGA Tour and her third this season.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 14:23 IST , PAJU, South Korea - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hannah Green of Australia imitates the selfie after winning the tournament following the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Green finished at 19-under 269 for the tournament and led or shared the lead after all four rounds.

Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke behind Green on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 66. Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand shot 68 and was two shots behind the winner.

Two golfers tied for fourth and finished three strokes behind – Hye-Jin Choi (67) of South Korea and compatriot Yu Jin Sung (72).

The field of the tournament was loaded with eight of the top 10 LPGA players facing off. The main absence was No. 1-ranked Nelly Korda, who withdrew before the event with a neck injury.

The tournament also included 17 of the 18 winners from events this season.

