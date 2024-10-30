MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots

The policy board approved a major review of field sizes in PGA Tour events in June and the suggestions come after an analysis of responses from players.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 10:23 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
A general view of the club house during the third round of the Simmons Bank Championship 2024 at Pleasant Valley Country Club 
A general view of the club house during the third round of the Simmons Bank Championship 2024 at Pleasant Valley Country Club  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

A general view of the club house during the third round of the Simmons Bank Championship 2024 at Pleasant Valley Country Club  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Smaller fields and fewer fully exempt players are among moves supported by the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council unveiled on Tuesday to be voted on by the tour policy board next month.

After obtaining extensive feedback from PGA Tour players, the council made several recommendations for charges in a memo on Tuesday that, if approved in a November 18 board meeting, would begin for the 2026 campaign.

The policy board approved a major review of field sizes in PGA Tour events in June and the suggestions come after an analysis of responses from players.

Regular tournaments played on one course would see fields trimmed from 156 to 144 players and others would be cut from 132 to 120 in order to avoid play being suspended by darkness after 12 of 43 events this year had at least one round halted by sunset.

The Players Championship would be cut from 144 to 120 players and the Scottish Open would lose 12 to stand on 144 players, as examples.

Full exempt status would be cut from the top 125 to the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup points list with a conditional category for players rated from 101-125.

PGA Tour qualifiers from the Korn Ferry developmental tour would shrink from 30 to 20 with DP World Tour players retaining 10 PGA Tour card qualifications and qualifying school capped at five PGA Tour spots.

Qualifying would be reduced at PGA Tour events with fewer than 144 players during the regular season but not in fall events.

The FedEx Cup points distribution table would change slightly to allow for runner-up finishers to get more points with players outside the top 10 receiving fewer.

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

PGA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
  2. NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers 100,000 USD for misleading statements on Joel Embiid
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Six overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Conte admits league title a possibility for Napoli but return to Europe is the aim
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
  2. Women’s Indian Open: England’s Liz bags top prize, Pranavi and Hitaashee the best performing Indians
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Nico Echavarria claims the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory
    AP
  4. Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship
    AP
  5. Women’s Indian Open: Belgium’s De Roey jumps to joint-lead on Day 3, Hitaashee best Indian on show
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
  2. NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers 100,000 USD for misleading statements on Joel Embiid
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Six overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Conte admits league title a possibility for Napoli but return to Europe is the aim
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment