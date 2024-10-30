MagazineBuy Print

NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers 100,000 USD for misleading statements on Joel Embiid

The league said in a statement on Tuesday that Embiid himself has not violated the policy, as its investigation confirmed that he is dealing with a “left knee condition.”

Published : Oct 30, 2024 10:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid looks on during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks on during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid looks on during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers 100,000 USD on Tuesday for public statements that “were inconsistent with Joel Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules, including the league’s Player Participation Policy.”

After Embiid was held out of the 76ers’ season-opening showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks -- a nationally televised game -- due to left knee soreness, the league launched an investigation pursuant to its player participation policy, introduced last year in response to the frequent “load management” of star players.

The league said in a statement on Tuesday that Embiid himself has not violated the policy, as its investigation confirmed that he is dealing with a “left knee condition.”

READ | Stephen Curry to miss at least two games for Warriors due to ankle injury

However, statements by Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in the lead-up to the season did not accurately reflect Embiid’s status. The NBA did not include examples of those statements.

Embiid, 30, was the 2022-23 league Most Valuable Player but was limited to just 39 games last season. After another frustrating playoff exit in which the star center was not 100 percent, Embiid vowed earlier this month will “probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career” to preserve his body.

Embiid and new 76ers signing Paul George (knee) are set to miss their fourth straight game on Wednesday against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Related Topics

NBA /

Philadelphia 76ers /

Joel Embiid

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

