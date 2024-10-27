MagazineBuy Print

Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship

Yin of China finished at 23-under 265 after a safe two-putt on the final hole held off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66).

Published : Oct 27, 2024 14:09 IST , KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - 1 MIN READ

AP
Yin Ruoning of China celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur.
Yin Ruoning of China celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur. | Photo Credit: AP
Yin Ruoning of China celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur. | Photo Credit: AP

Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month.

Yin of China finished at 23-under 265 after a safe two-putt on the final hole held off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year’s event after losing the second longest playoff in LPA Tour history.

Yin had a dominant 6-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month and also won the 2024 Dow Championship in June, where she partnered with Thitikul.

“I had such great year last year I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t, such things,” Yin said. “But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that’s what I do.”

South Korea’s Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin.

American Bailey Tardy, who shot the round’s equal best of 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, also carded a 65 to finish sixth at 15-under 273. She was tied with American Marina Alex (69), Hsu Wei-Ling (68) and Choi Hye-Jin (66).

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France was 11 strokes behind Yin after a 72 and was tied for 12th

