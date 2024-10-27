NBA 2024-25 roundup: Kevin Durant hits milestone in Suns win against Mavericks

Kevin Durant recorded 31 points and nine rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-102 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Durant also became the eighth player in NBA history to top 29,000 career points. He finished the game with 29,010.

Devin Booker scored 21 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Ryan Dunn tallied 13 points for the Suns.

Luka Doncic had 40 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and Klay Thompson added 19.

Lakers 131, Kings 127

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures towards his teammates while Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and Anthony Davis became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 to open the season with three straight 30-plus-point games as Los Angeles rode a fourth-quarter surge to down visiting Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to close the third quarter and send the Kings into the final period with a seven-point lead. The Lakers then went on a 21-0 run to open the fourth quarter. James scored 16 of those points on a variety of shots, including three 3-pointers.

Sacramento battled back to get to within two points in the final minute but Davis hit one of two free throws and Gabe Vincent stole the ball from Fox on the final possession to seal the win.

Thunder 114, Bulls 95

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 10 points to a 22-3 run to close the first half and visiting Oklahoma City spoiled Lonzo Ball’s first game before the home fans in almost three years with a triumph over Chicago.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 23 points, one behind team leader Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren added 21 for the Thunder. Ball, who last played a home game for the Bulls in January of 2022, scored just three points in 16 minutes off the bench.

READ | NBA 2024-25 roundup: Knicks crush Pacers in bounce-back win

The Bulls were within 37-36 midway through the second quarter before watching the visitors score 22 of the first half’s final 25 points. Nikola Vucevic posted an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double for Chicago.

Clippers 109, Nuggets 104

Norman Powell scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, James Harden hit four high-pressure free throws in the final 30 seconds and visiting Los Angeles beat Denver.

Harden finished with 23 points and 16 assists, Ivica Zubac contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds and Kris Dunn scored 11 points off the bench for the Clippers.

Nikola Jokic made a career-high seven 3-pointers on his way to 41 points, Jamal Murray scored 22 points, Christian Braun finished with 11 points and Aaron Gordon added 10 for the Nuggets.

Celtics 124, Pistons 118

Jayson Tatum piled up 37 points and visiting Boston continued its dominance of Detroit with a victory.

The reigning champion Celtics have won their past 10 meetings with the Pistons. Detroit’s last win in the series was a one-point victory on Feb. 16, 2022. Jaylen Brown had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Payton Pritchard supplied 19 points, while Al Horford and Derrick White added 17 points apiece.

The Celtics finished the first week with a 3-0 mark. Detroit, which set a franchise record for most losses last season, is seeking its first win under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 26 points. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 10 assists, Malik Beasley added 17 points and Jalen Duren chipped in 15.

Timberwolves 112, Raptors 101

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle scored 24 points apiece as Minnesota held on to beat Toronto in Minneapolis.

Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points off the bench for Minnesota, which won its home opener. Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Gradey Dick scored 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting to lead Toronto. Scottie Barnes had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Ochai Agbaji scored 19. Toronto committed 20 turnovers, compared with 13 for Minnesota.

Cavaliers 135, Wizards 116

From left, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr, Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and guard Donovan Mitchell wait for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen went 10-for-10 from the floor en route to 23 points and Cleveland cruised past host Washington to make it three straight wins to open the season.

The Cavaliers hit 18 of their 39 shots from beyond the arc (46.2 percent), with Mitchell knocking down six, Darius Garland hitting four and Sam Merrill sinking three.

Bilal Coulibaly paced Washington with 23 points and six boards. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole each chipped in 14 points and No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr added 12.

Heat 114, Hornets 106

Jimmy Butler heated up in the second half, scoring 17 of his 26 points, and Miami won for the first time this season, topping host Charlotte.

Tyler Herro racked up 22 points, Terry Rozier -- who received a video tribute after he was traded last winter from the Hornets -- poured in 19 points, Bam Adebayo posted 12 points and 11 rebounds and Nikola Jovic added 10 points. The Heat hadn’t played since losing their season opener to Orlando on Wednesday night at home.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points and seven assists. Miles Bridges notched 16 points, Seth Curry supplied 15 points, Tre Mann had 14 points and Nick Richards turned in 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Grizzlies 124, Magic 111

Santi Aldama scored 22 points and Jay Huff had a career-high 18 points to lead Memphis to a win in its home opener over Orlando.

Ja Morant finished with 16 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies. It was the 60th point-assist double-double in Morant’s career, tying him with Mike Conley for the franchise record. Reserve point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. also had a double-double (11 points, 12 assists).

The Magic were led by Franz Wagner with 23 points. Jalen Suggs scored 21.

Spurs 109, Rockets 106

Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and rookie Stephon Castle hit a key free throw with 7.2 seconds to play as San Antonio outlasted visiting Houston in the first of a pair of games in three nights between the Lone Star State rivals in the Alamo City.

Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who evened their season record through two games. Keldon Johnson scored 16 points off the bench, Julian Champagnie hit for 12 and Harrison Barnes tallied 11 for San Antonio.

Jalen Green scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Rockets’ comeback and drew the back of the rim on a final 3-point attempt to tie the score in the final seconds. Fred VanVleet added 18, Brooks poured in 16, Jock Landale had 13 and Cam Whitmore scored 10 points for Houston, which was playing a night after beating Memphis at home.