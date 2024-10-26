MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Indian Open: Belgium’s De Roey jumps to joint-lead on Day 3, Hitaashee best Indian on show

Hitaashee Bakshi shot one-over 73 for the day after the spectacular 4-under 68 on the second day to be joint 15th.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 19:53 IST , GURUGRAM - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manon De Roey of Belgium celebrates a fine round in the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Saturday.
Manon De Roey of Belgium celebrates a fine round in the Hero Women's Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Manon De Roey of Belgium celebrates a fine round in the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manon De Roey of Belgium strengthened her chances of finishing on top of the Order of Merit as she jumped to the joint lead with a 7-under 65 on the third day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

After having shot 2-over 74 on the first two days, Manon came to grips with the topography of the tough course as she carved out seven birdies to be on par with the ever-so-consistent Alice Hewson of England, who shot one-under 71 this day.

“I created a lot of birdie chances and played solid,” said Manon, understandably pleased to step it up and be in a position for the strike in the climax.

With still a lot of golf to play on the morrow, it could be anybody’s trophy, with Liz Young of England breathing down the neck of the leaders with a 2-under 214, following a 5-under 67 for the day.

Emma Spitz of Austria was perhaps the most impressive, as she came up with the only eagle of the day on the par-4 17th, after five birdies. She was sole fourth with 216.

The opening day leader, Sara Kouskova was joint fifth with Momoka Kobori and Kirsten Rudgeley. The overnight leader, Shannon Tan of Singapore, slipped to joint eighth with three others.

Hitaashee Bakshi shot one-over 73 for the day after the spectacular 4-under 68 on the second day to be joint 15th. Amateur Mannat Brar returned the only sub-par round among the Indians and was joint 21st with Pranavi Urs, with 6-over 222.

Tvesa Malik did her confidence a world of good with a par round after having shot 5-over 77 on the first two days.

