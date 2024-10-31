MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident

Jeffrey Guan, 20, was hit in the face by a ball at a tournament south of Sydney in late September, suffering a serious fracture to his left cheekbone and eye socket.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 13:34 IST , SYDNEY - 4 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan has permanently lost vision in his left eye.
FILE PHOTO: Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan has permanently lost vision in his left eye. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan has permanently lost vision in his left eye. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

An Australian rising golf star who made his US PGA Tour debut last month vowed on Thursday to play on despite losing sight in one eye after a freak on-course accident.

Jeffrey Guan, 20, was hit in the face by a ball at a tournament south of Sydney in late September, suffering a serious fracture to his left cheekbone and eye socket.

The PGA of Australia revealed he had “permanently lost vision in his left eye”.

In his first statement since the accident, Guan -- a former Australian junior amateur champion like Adam Scott, Jason Day and Cameron Smith -- said he was “utterly distraught”.

“During my nights in hospital I almost drowned in thoughts about the injury and my future in the sport,” he said.

“Not only was I utterly distraught by the news I had received, but the whole situation made me very depressed and somewhat angry.

“These four weeks have been the toughest of my life,” he added. “But I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future.

“I will be back.”

Before the accident, Guan had signed with the same management company that boasts major winners Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson.

He received a sponsor invite to the PGA Tour Procore Championship in California, where he hit a 69 and 75 to narrowly miss the cut.

Related Topics

US PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident
    AFP
  2. IPL 2025 Player Retention Live Updates: Dhoni set to be retained as uncapped player; Kohli to stay at RCB; Rishabh Pant expected to be released by Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: South Africa enforces follow-on after dismissing Bangladesh for 159
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test: IND A 107 all out; AUS A 99 for four at Day 1 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident
    AFP
  2. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
  3. Women’s Indian Open: England’s Liz bags top prize, Pranavi and Hitaashee the best performing Indians
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Nico Echavarria claims the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory
    AP
  5. Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident
    AFP
  2. IPL 2025 Player Retention Live Updates: Dhoni set to be retained as uncapped player; Kohli to stay at RCB; Rishabh Pant expected to be released by Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: South Africa enforces follow-on after dismissing Bangladesh for 159
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test: IND A 107 all out; AUS A 99 for four at Day 1 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment