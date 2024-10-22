MagazineBuy Print

Hero World Challenge: Word No. 1 Scheffler headlines initial player line-up

This year’s field features five of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date), including Scheffler and 2016 champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 22:24 IST , Albany

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team during the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.
FILE PHOTO: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team during the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team during the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

World No. 1 golfer and defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the initial player line-up for the Hero World Challenge to be held here from December 5-8.

The initial player commitments for the event hosted by Tiger Woods were announced on Tuesday.

This year’s field features five of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date), including Scheffler and 2016 champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Nine members of the United States’ victorious 2024 Presidents Cup team and three members of the International team (Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim) will also compete at Albany.

Six players will make their Hero World Challenge debuts, including Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai and Matthieu Pavon.

The 2024 field represents golfers from seven different countries - US, Korea, Japan, England, Scotland, France and Sweden.

The field features five golfers who have combined to win six major championships - 2022 and 2024 Masters champion Scheffler, 2021 Masters champ Matsuyama, 2023 US Open champ Wyndham Clark, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and 2011 PGA Championship holder Keegan Bradley.

