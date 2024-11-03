NBA 2024 roundup: Cavs edge Bucks, improve to 7-0

Donovan Mitchell buried a jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining as the Cleveland Cavaliers extended its unbeaten run with a 114-113 win over the host Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Mitchell had 30 points for the Cavaliers, who recorded their seventh successive victory, their best start to a season since Bill Fitch coached them to a franchise-record 8-0 start in 1976-77.

Sam Merrill contributed 17 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Mobley had 14 points and seven boards and Darius Garland finished with 11 points and 10 assists.

Damian Lillard notched 41 points -- including 10 3-pointers -- and nine assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo piled on 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists and Taurean Prince scored 16 for the Bucks.

Celtics 113, Hornets 103

Jayson Tatum pumped in 29 points and Payton Pritchard hit six 3-pointers on the way to 22 points off the bench as Boston defeated host Charlotte.

Luke Kornet’s 19 points and Derrick White’s 18 helped the Celtics to their sixth win in seven games to open the season, and Jrue Holiday’s triple with 3:44 to go polished off his 13-point evening.

LaMelo Ball racked up 36 points for the Hornets, who went 1-3 during a four-game homestand.

Grizzlies 124, 76ers 107

Jay Huff scored a career-high 20 points in 14 minutes to highlight a balanced attack by the Grizzlies in defeating host Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old journeyman, Huff was playing under a two-way contract until signing a four-year deal with Memphis on Monday. He shot 7 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 7 from 3-point range off the bench and was one of seven Grizzlies who scored in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. led with 27 points.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points and rookie Jared McCain had a career-high 19 to pace the Sixers, who continued to play without stars Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both players practiced fully on Friday, including five-on-five scrimmages.

Raptors 131, Kings 128 (OT)

RJ Barrett scored 31 points, including five in overtime, and had nine rebounds as Toronto defeated visiting Sacramento.

Hall of Famer Vince Carter had his No. 15 jersey retired by the Raptors in a halftime ceremony. Chris Boucher added a season-best 24 points for the Raptors, who ended a four-game losing streak. Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick each scored 22 points, and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings, who had a three-game winning streak end. DeMar DeRozan scored a season-best 33 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Keegan Murray added 16 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Malik Monk scored a season-best 21 points off the bench.

Warriors 127, Rockets 121 (OT)

Buddy Hield scored 27 points off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga added six of his 23 points in overtime as Golden State scraped past host Houston, which erased a 31-point deficit.

Kuminga scored twice in the post before adding a driving layup with 1:18 left in overtime to seal the victory. The Warriors received 15 points from Andrew Wiggins and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Draymond Green before he fouled out. Golden State played without Stephen Curry (ankle) for the third straight game.

Tari Eason spearheaded the Houston comeback with 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks off the bench. Amen Thompson paired 18 points with 11 rebounds off the bench while Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 points and seven boards.

Heat 118, Wizards 98

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Miami to a win over Washington in Mexico City.

Tyler Herro added 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He and Adebayo combined for 30 of Miami’s 56 first-half points. Jimmy Butler chipped in with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Alec Burks added 15 points off the bench. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored eight points off the bench.

Bilal Coulibaly had 22 points and Jordan Poole chipped in with 21 points for the Wizards, whose starting lineup included rookies Alexandre Sarr, Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George. Sarr scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and added six rebounds and three assists. Carrington and George combined for 10 points as all three rookies each played over 27 minutes.

Suns 103, Trail Blazers 97

Devin Booker recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help Phoenix beat visiting Portland.

Kevin Durant registered 21 points and nine rebounds and Grayson Allen scored 18 points off the bench for Phoenix. Bradley Beal and Tyus Jones added 15 points apiece for the Suns.

Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons scored 20 points apiece for the Trail Blazers, who have lost five of their first seven games this season.

Spurs 113, Timberwolves 103

Keldon Johnson poured in a season-high 25 points off the bench and Jeremy Sochan and Chris Paul amassed double-doubles as San Antonio Spurs defeated visiting Minnesota.

Sochan added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama hitting for 17 points. Chris Paul racked up 15 points and 13 assists.

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards scored 21 points apiece to lead the Timberwolves, who were playing the second game of a home-road back-to-back and didn’t arrive in San Antonio until 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Thunder 105, Clippers 92

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and nine assists as visiting Oklahoma City remained unbeaten with a victory over Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City has opened the season 6-0 for the first time in franchise history. The Thunder are the last unbeaten team in the Western Conference. Luguentz Dort scored 16 points, Jalen Williams added 15, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe had 12 apiece and Chet Holmgren netted 10 for the Thunder, who have won all six games by at least 12 points.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 24 points, while James Harden had 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Terance Mann and Kris Dunn scored 11 points apiece for Los Angeles, which remained winless in four games at the new Intuit Dome this season.

Nuggets 129, Jazz 103

Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 27 points in the third quarter, and host Denver defeated Utah for its first home win of the season.

Jokic added 16 rebounds and nine assists to finish just shy of a triple-double for the second straight night. He was a rebound shy of the mark at Minnesota on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points, Julian Strawther had a season-high 19 and Christian Braun added 17.

The Jazz, who remain the only winless team in the NBA, had six players score in double figures, led by Walker Kessler’s 18 points to go with 14 rebounds. Johnny Juzang had 17 points and Keyonte George had 16 with eight assists.