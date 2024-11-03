WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand; Australia goes top

India lost to New Zealand by 25 runs in the third Test in Mumbai on Sunday to pick a consolation win and dropped to second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 standings.
The Rohit Sharma-led side started the three-match series at the top of the WTC standings but saw its lead over Australia wiped out after a 0-3 loss. The two teams play each other in a five-match series, starting November 22.
New Zealand moved up to fourth place and remained in the hunt to qualify for the final. It faces England next in a three-match series at home.
Sri Lanka and South Africa follow in the third and fifth places, respectively, and are in contention to make the WTC final at the Lord’s in June 2025. The top teams qualify for the final.
WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|2
|India
|14
|8
|5
|1
|98
|58.33
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4
|New Zealand
|11
|6
|5
|0
|72
|54.54
|5
|South Africa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|52
|54.17
|6
|England
|19
|9
|9
|1
|93
|40.79
|7
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8
|Bangladesh
|10
|3
|7
|0
|33
|27.50
|9
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
(Updated after India vs New Zealand 3rd Test)
