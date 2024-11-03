IND vs NZ: New Zealand records joint-biggest away Test series win against India

New Zealand registered a 25-run against India at the Wankhede to complete an incredible 3-0 series clean sweep.

The Black Caps brushed away India’s hopes of avoiding a whitewash, as spinners Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips helped the away side defend a meagre target of 147 runs.

With this, New Zealand also recorded the joint-biggest Test series win by a side against India in India. West Indies was the only other side to beat India 3-0 in an away Test series, with the side doing it twice.

The first such win came in 1958/59 with the West Indies winning three of the five Tests to record a 3-0 win. It repeated the feat in 1983/84, clinching a 3-0 series win in a six-match series.

New Zealand though is the first side to clean sweep India in a home series with three or more matches. South Africa had blanked India away in 2000, albeit in a two-match Test series.