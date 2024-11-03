MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: New Zealand records joint-biggest away Test series win against India

With this, New Zealand also recorded the joint-biggest Test series win by a side against India in India. West Indies was the only other side to beat India 3-0 in an away Test series, with the side doing it twice.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand players celebrate their team’s win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match.
New Zealand players celebrate their team's win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
infoIcon

New Zealand players celebrate their team’s win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

New Zealand registered a 25-run against India at the Wankhede to complete an incredible 3-0 series clean sweep.

The Black Caps brushed away India’s hopes of avoiding a whitewash, as spinners Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips helped the away side defend a meagre target of 147 runs.

With this, New Zealand also recorded the joint-biggest Test series win by a side against India in India. West Indies was the only other side to beat India 3-0 in an away Test series, with the side doing it twice.

The first such win came in 1958/59 with the West Indies winning three of the five Tests to record a 3-0 win. It repeated the feat in 1983/84, clinching a 3-0 series win in a six-match series.

New Zealand though is the first side to clean sweep India in a home series with three or more matches. South Africa had blanked India away in 2000, albeit in a two-match Test series.

India /

New Zealand /

Rohit Sharma

