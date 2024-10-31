MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association

The 44-year-old said he decided to quit “after careful consideration and based on considerations for the development of China’s basketball and personal planning”, the statement said.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 16:30 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming watches the Basketball World Cup Group A game between Venezuela and China.
FILE PHOTO: Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming watches the Basketball World Cup Group A game between Venezuela and China. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming watches the Basketball World Cup Group A game between Venezuela and China. | Photo Credit: AFP

NBA legend Yao Ming has quit as head of the Chinese Basketball Association after seven years in the job, the organisation said on Thursday, calling it a “personal decision”.

The former Rockets centre is China’s most famous basketball star and retired from playing in 2011.

“On October 31 the executive committee... held a meeting in Beijing to review and approve Yao Ming’s application to resign as the chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association and elect Guo Zhenming as the new chairman,” the association said in a statement.

The 44-year-old said he decided to quit “after careful consideration and based on considerations for the development of China’s basketball and personal planning”, the statement said.

ALSO READ | NBA 2024-25 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s 3 pushes Pacers past Celtics in OT

It directly quoted him as saying that “basketball is a career I have always adored, whether in the past, present or future”.

“I hope that everyone will continue to support Chinese basketball with me in the future,” Yao said. The association said the national sport administration “expressed sincere gratitude” to Yao for his work.

“It is believed that Yao Ming has done a lot of fruitful work in building the foundation of bringing basketball to the masses... (and) improving the level of the national team,” the association said.

“The executive members... respect and understand Yao Ming’s personal decision,” it added.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained; Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: South Africa completes series clean sweep with an innings and 273 runs-win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysian GP: Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association
    AFP
  2. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s 3 pushes Pacers past Celtics in OT
    Reuters
  3. LeBron James and son Bronny expected to play together for second time, in LA Lakers vs Cavaliers
    AP
  4. NBA 2024-2025: Nuggets outlast Nets for second straight win in overtime
    Reuters
  5. NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers 100,000 USD for misleading statements on Joel Embiid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained; Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: South Africa completes series clean sweep with an innings and 273 runs-win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysian GP: Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment