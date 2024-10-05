MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief

The Holkar Stadium, located in the heart of Indore, has hosted international matches across formats including three Tests. Khandekar wants Gwalior to also a host a Test in the near future.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 14:25 IST , GWALIOR - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A view of the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A view of the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A view of the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

International cricket will return to Gwalior after a 14-year gap on Sunday but going forward the city will not have to wait that long to host high-profile matches as the newly built stadium will allow the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) to stage games ‘alternatively’ with Indore, the state association’s president Abhilash Khandekar informed PTI on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium was inaugurated in June and is the new home of big-ticket cricket in the city, replacing the deteriorating Captain Roop Singh Stadium, which is run by the local corporation.

Speaking to PTI ahead of the India vs. Bangladesh T20I, Khandekar said Gwalior is a city with a rich cricketing history and therefore deserved a world-class venue.

“The ICC and BCCI want an exclusive stadium for cricket and we have two now in Gwalior and Indore. Going forward, whenever MPCA is allotted matches by the BCCI, we would want to use Gwalior and Indore alternatively. Both are traditional venues with rich history of the game,” said Khandekar.

The Holkar Stadium, located in the heart of Indore, has hosted international matches across formats including three Tests. Khandekar wants Gwalior to also a host a Test in the near future. Both the stadiums are owned by MPCA.

“We would surely want to host a Test here. The people of Gwalior would like to see that as well. The city is excited about the T20 and I hope we can have a red-ball game here soon,” said Khandekar, who said tickets for the series opener are sold out, with 30,000 spectators expected on matchday.

Organising an international match in a smaller centre poses plenty of challenges but that is not a deterrent for Khandekar and his team.

“With the heavy rain in Gwalior, there were a few challenges but we have overcome that. All the MPCA staff members working on the game are thorough professionals, they got here well in advance to prepare for the game,” he added.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association /

India /

Bangladesh /

BCCI /

MPCA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai wins Irani Cup by virtue of first-innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  4. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round
    AFP
  5. RCB hands over two fully restored lakes to local community, plants over 3000 trees
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  3. PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies squad for Sri Lanka white-ball tour: Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T20Is
    PTI
  5. South Africa takes ODI series from Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai wins Irani Cup by virtue of first-innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai beats Rest of India by virtue of first innings lead to lift Irani Cup after 27 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: New stadium in Gwalior will allow us to host India matches alternatively with Indore, says MPCA chief
    PTI
  4. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round
    AFP
  5. RCB hands over two fully restored lakes to local community, plants over 3000 trees
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment