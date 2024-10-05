MagazineBuy Print

West Indies squad for Sri Lanka white-ball tour: Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T20Is

WI has moved to the third spot in the rankings following 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa earlier this year and it will now tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and ODI series from October 10-27.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 12:42 IST , St John’s (Antigua) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates.
FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

West Indies will be without its senior players Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer as the quartet has opted out of the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka citing “personal reasons”.

The revamped selection committee under head coach Daren Sammy recalled opening batter Evin Lewis and Brandon King, while handing maiden call-ups to pace bowling all-rounders Terrance Hinds and Shamar Springer, according to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release.

Lewis makes a comeback after the 2022 T20 World Cup, while King returns after recovering from a side injury that largely kept him out of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

ALSO READ | ‘Young England pacers face test of character in tough Pakistan conditions,’ says opener Crawley

Rovman Powell was retained as the captain with Roston Chase continuing in his role as vice-captain.

“The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka,” Sammy stated in the release.

WI has moved to the third spot in the rankings following 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa earlier this year and it will now tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and ODI series from October 10-27.

Shai Hope will continue as ODI captain, and Alzarri Joseph as his deputy. This series provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

A notable inclusion is Jewel Andrew, the young Antiguan wicketkeeper-batter who has impressed the selectors to earn his place in the squad.

The squad also sees the return of several key players, including King and Sherfane Rutherford.

THE SQUADS
T20I SQUAD
Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.
ODI SQUAD
Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

