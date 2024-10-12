Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 243/6 vs Mumbai; TN openers aim for steady start vs Saurashtra

- October 12, 2024 09:33TN trails SAU by 203 runs
All set for day 2 of TN vs Saurashtra. New ball and overcast conditions, Saurashtra will fancy their chances of getting back into the game. Crucial session for TN batters. Test of their technique.
- Dipak Ragav
- October 12, 2024 09:22Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh
Nagaland 241/2. Start of Day 2 has been delayed due to wet outfield.
- October 12, 2024 09:21Tripura vs Odisha
Toss yet to happen as rain continues to play spoilsport. Day 1 was a complete washout and day 2 hasn’t started on a right note as well.
- October 12, 2024 08:58Mizoram 47/3 vs Sikkim (191)
Two quick wickets have fallen for Mizoram today, and Palzor has been the one to take all three scalps so far.
- October 12, 2024 08:51Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal: Day 1 Report
- October 12, 2024 08:50Chhattisgarh vs Delhi: Day 1 Report
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi bowlers flourish but Ayush, Sanjeet help Chhattisgarh take control on day 1
From 150/2 to 217/6, with Sanjeet Desai retired hurt, Chhattisgarh faced the threat of collapse. However, Ajay Mandal and Shubham Agrawal played crucial knocks to take Chhatisgarh to 277/6 at the end of day one.
- October 12, 2024 08:21Day 1 scores at Stumps
Tripura vs Odisha - Day 1 washed out
Baroda vs Mumbai - BAR 241/6
Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - J&K 264/5
Services vs Meghalaya - SRV 298/4
Hyderabad vs Gujarat - GUJ 334/8
Himachal vs Uttarakhand - HP 300/1
Rajasthan vs Puducherry - PON 237/9
Vidarbha vs Andhra - VID 118 all out & AND 114/1
Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - MP 232/4
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - BEN 269/7
Haryana vs Bihar - BIH 78 all out & HAR 184/7
Kerala vs Punjab - PUN 95/5
Assam vs Jharkhand - JHA 247/3
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - CHT 277/6
Chandigarh vs Railways - RLY 142 all out & CHD 87/7
Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - SAU 203 all out & TN 0/0
Sikkim vs Mizoram - SKM 191 all out & MIZ 25/1
Nagaland vs Arunachal - NAG 241/2
Goa vs Manipur - GOA 302/7
