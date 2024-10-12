Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 243/6 vs Mumbai; TN openers aim for steady start vs Saurashtra

Day 1 scores at Stumps

Tripura vs Odisha - Day 1 washed out

Baroda vs Mumbai - BAR 241/6

Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - J&K 264/5

Services vs Meghalaya - SRV 298/4

Hyderabad vs Gujarat - GUJ 334/8

Himachal vs Uttarakhand - HP 300/1

Rajasthan vs Puducherry - PON 237/9

Vidarbha vs Andhra - VID 118 all out & AND 114/1

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - MP 232/4

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - BEN 269/7

Haryana vs Bihar - BIH 78 all out & HAR 184/7

Kerala vs Punjab - PUN 95/5

Assam vs Jharkhand - JHA 247/3

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - CHT 277/6

Chandigarh vs Railways - RLY 142 all out & CHD 87/7

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - SAU 203 all out & TN 0/0

Sikkim vs Mizoram - SKM 191 all out & MIZ 25/1

Nagaland vs Arunachal - NAG 241/2

Goa vs Manipur - GOA 302/7