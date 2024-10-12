MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 243/6 vs Mumbai; TN openers aim for steady start vs Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score: Get the latest updates, scorecard and highlights from Day 2 of the opening round of fixtures.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 09:52 IST

Team Sportstar
The first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be held from October 11 to 14.
The first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be held from October 11 to 14.
lightbox-info

The first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be held from October 11 to 14.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixtures being played across the country.

  • October 12, 2024 09:33
    TN trails SAU by 203 runs

    All set for day 2 of TN vs Saurashtra. New ball and overcast conditions, Saurashtra will fancy their chances of getting back into the game. Crucial session for TN batters. Test of their technique. 

    - Dipak Ragav

  • October 12, 2024 09:22
    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh

    Nagaland 241/2. Start of Day 2 has been delayed due to wet outfield. 

  • October 12, 2024 09:21
    Tripura vs Odisha

    Toss yet to happen as rain continues to play spoilsport. Day 1 was a complete washout and day 2 hasn’t started on a right note as well. 

  • October 12, 2024 08:58
    Mizoram 47/3 vs Sikkim (191)

    Two quick wickets have fallen for Mizoram today, and Palzor has been the one to take all three scalps so far. 

  • October 12, 2024 08:51
    Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal: Day 1 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1

    Sudip Chatterjee marked his return to the Bengal team after a two-year hiatus in Tripura with a masterful century on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy encounter against Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Lucknow.

  • October 12, 2024 08:50
    Chhattisgarh vs Delhi: Day 1 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi bowlers flourish but Ayush, Sanjeet help Chhattisgarh take control on day 1

    From 150/2 to 217/6, with Sanjeet Desai retired hurt, Chhattisgarh faced the threat of collapse. However, Ajay Mandal and Shubham Agrawal played crucial knocks to take Chhatisgarh to 277/6 at the end of day one.

  • October 12, 2024 08:21
    Day 1 scores at Stumps

    Tripura vs Odisha - Day 1 washed out

    Baroda vs Mumbai - BAR 241/6

    Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - J&K 264/5

    Services vs Meghalaya - SRV 298/4

    Hyderabad vs Gujarat - GUJ 334/8

    Himachal vs Uttarakhand - HP 300/1

    Rajasthan vs Puducherry - PON 237/9

    Vidarbha vs Andhra - VID 118 all out & AND 114/1

    Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - MP 232/4

    Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - BEN 269/7

    Haryana vs Bihar - BIH 78 all out & HAR 184/7

    Kerala vs Punjab - PUN 95/5

    Assam vs Jharkhand - JHA 247/3

    Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - CHT 277/6

    Chandigarh vs Railways - RLY 142 all out & CHD 87/7

    Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - SAU 203 all out & TN 0/0

    Sikkim vs Mizoram - SKM 191 all out & MIZ 25/1

    Nagaland vs Arunachal - NAG 241/2

    Goa vs Manipur - GOA 302/7

