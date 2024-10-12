MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Find the fantasy team, predicted line-ups and full squads ahead of the third T20I between India and Bangladesh, to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 07:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action during a practice session ahead of the third T20 match between India and Bangladesh.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action during a practice session ahead of the third T20 match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action during a practice session ahead of the third T20 match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

For Bangladesh, a disastrous tour nears the end. India has dominated proceedings in the two T20Is and the preceding Test series. Even a consolation win may be beyond reach.

Read the full preview here

Predicted 11s

India XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Fantasy team picks
WICKETKEEPER
Sanju Samson, Litton Das
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya(C), Rishad Hossain, Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Composition: IND 7:4 BAN; Credits Left: 13.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India /

Bangladesh

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
