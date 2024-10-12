IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

For Bangladesh, a disastrous tour nears the end. India has dominated proceedings in the two T20Is and the preceding Test series. Even a consolation win may be beyond reach.

Predicted 11s

India XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Fantasy team picks WICKETKEEPER Sanju Samson, Litton Das BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya(C), Rishad Hossain, Nitish Kumar Reddy BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: IND 7:4 BAN; Credits Left: 13.5

THE SQUADS INDIA Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma. BANGLADESH Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.