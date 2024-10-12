IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
For Bangladesh, a disastrous tour nears the end. India has dominated proceedings in the two T20Is and the preceding Test series. Even a consolation win may be beyond reach.
Predicted 11s
India XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Fantasy team picks
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA
BANGLADESH
