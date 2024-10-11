MagazineBuy Print

India squad for New Zealand Tests: Mohammed Shami continues to miss out; Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana in travelling reserves

India squad for New Zealand Tests: Here’s the full list of players who will take part in the upcoming three-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 22:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat.
India captain Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand on Friday.

The team remains unchanged from the one that recently secured a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, with Yash Dayal being the only exclusion. Jasprit Bumrah will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the series.

Additionally, the selectors have named four travelling reserves: Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Yadav.

Mohammed Shami, who is doing his rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, continues to miss out.

India squad for New Zealand Tests
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

India’s victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur has solidified its position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Winning each of its remaining eight Tests will elevate its percentage to 85.09%.

Jasprit Bumrah, with a match haul of six wickets in Kanpur, has become the new No. 1 Test bowler in the world, surpassing his teammate R Ashwin, who was named Player of the Series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile,  the Bangladesh series win was India’s 18th consecutive Test series win at home, a streak that began with a whitewash of Australia in 2013.

England, in 2012, was the last team to defeat India at home in a Test series.

Schedule
1st Test - 16 to 20 OCT - Bengaluru
2nd Test - 24 to 28 OCT - Pune
3rd Test - 1 to 5 NOV - Mumbai
Start time: 9:30am IST

