Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach

The Indian senior men’s team will face hosts Vietnam in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 16:30 IST.

This will be India’s first test after its winless run in the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup, where Blue Tigers lost the final against Syria.

Indian head coach Manolo Marquez will hope to secure his first victory as he leads India, ranked 126th, against the 116th-ranked nation, making it a challenging battle for the Blue Tigers.

Originally scheduled as a tri-nation friendly tournament including Lebanon, the event was reduced to a one-off friendly between India and Vietnam due to the West Asians nation’s withdrawal. The Blue Tigers arrived in Nam Dịnh on October 7 and have held five training sessions in the north Vietnamese town.

This friendly in the October international window is part of India’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers next year, similar to the Intercontinental Cup last month.

At the pre-match press conference, India head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his excitement about playing Vietnam, a team that has qualified for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers in the past.

“It’s obviously very good for us to play here in Vietnam. They are a team who have qualified for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers in the past and we know about their development in recent years. They will be a difficult opponent for us, but I think it will be equally tough for them too,” said the Spanish tactician.

Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam also expressed the team’s strong desire for victory. “We’ve come here to win. Yes we haven’t won a game for a considerable time and we really want to change this. Vietnam is a good team. We played against them two years ago (a 0-3 loss in a friendly in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2022).

Indian players during a training session ahead of Vietnam clash. | Photo Credit: AIFF

“We had five good training sessions where we were able to understand each other and also what the coach wants from us. We just want to give everything and make sure that the result is in our favour,” said Suresh.

The Indian head coach also commented on the positive training conditions in Nam Dịnh and expressed his belief in a good match. He acknowledged Vietnam’s well-balanced team in attack and defense and mentioned having information on their players.

Vietnam began its camp on October 5 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in capital Hanoi, situated 100 kilometers from Nam Dịnh. On October 9, it won 3-2 in a practice match against Thep Xanh Nam Dịnh FC, the reigning V-League champions.

Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik played two different line-ups in each half as two 21-year-olds scored the goals for the national team.

Regarding his squad selection for the India friendly, Kim Sang-sik said, “I have watched all the players and their performances. The Vietnamese team needs new energy and experienced players.

“Nguyen Tien Linh (striker) and Bui Hoang Viet Anh (defender) have injuries and cannot practice with the team to the fullest, but this does not affect much. I believe the whole team will have a good game. We have many talented players and are trying to create a positive energy in the team.”

Marquez attributed the improved physical condition and fitness to the start of the V-League, which provided more match experience. He highlighted that the team was better prepared for the match against India compared to the previous window, when they lacked match rhythm due to fewer matches.