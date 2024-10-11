MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana on Friday.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 20:10 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj being greeted as he assumes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj being greeted as he assumes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police. | Photo Credit: Pic:Style photo service PD1000287
infoIcon

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj being greeted as he assumes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police. | Photo Credit: Pic:Style photo service PD1000287

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police on Friday.

The cricketer’s rise to stardom is truly inspirational, considering he is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver and reached the highest level of the sport through sheer hard work and dedication.

Siraj met with Telangana Director General of Police Jitender, in the presence of other senior officials, at the DGP office to formally assume his new role.

This follows a promise made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy when Siraj returned to the city after being part of the victorious Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in Barbados earlier this year.

Siraj was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, where he took four wickets to help effect a 2-0 clean sweep.

In recognition of his achievements, the Chief Minister had also allotted Siraj 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Mohammed Siraj /

Nikhat Zareen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg
    AP
  4. Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India squad for New Zealand Tests: Mohammed Shami continues to miss out; Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana in travelling reserves
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Aunshuman Gaekwad and other former Baroda captains posthumously honoured at new stadium
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: With series secured, India assistant coach hints at squad rotation for final clash
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg
    AP
  4. Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment