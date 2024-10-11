Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police on Friday.

The cricketer’s rise to stardom is truly inspirational, considering he is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver and reached the highest level of the sport through sheer hard work and dedication.

Siraj met with Telangana Director General of Police Jitender, in the presence of other senior officials, at the DGP office to formally assume his new role.

This follows a promise made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy when Siraj returned to the city after being part of the victorious Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in Barbados earlier this year.

Siraj was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, where he took four wickets to help effect a 2-0 clean sweep.

In recognition of his achievements, the Chief Minister had also allotted Siraj 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad.