MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hingrajia’s unbeaten 174 guides Gujarat to 334/8 against Hyderabad on day 1

Manan Hingrajia’s unbeaten 174 off 259 balls steered Gujarat to 334/8 at the end of day one against Hyderabad at the Gymkhana Ground.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 18:49 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Manan Hingrajia celebrates after scoring a century.
Manan Hingrajia celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam
infoIcon

Manan Hingrajia celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

Southpaw Manan Hingrajia played a stunning rearguard innings, scoring an unbeaten 174 (259b, 24x4, 2x6), which helped Gujarat recover from a crisis at 98 for five before Lunch to end the first day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match against Hyderabad on 334 for eight at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Friday.

Electing to bat, Gujarat found itself in trouble early, with left-arm pacer Chama Milind striking in the third ball of the innings, inducing a poor stroke from opener Rishi Patel, who was caught by Rohit Rayudu at covers.

CHECK OUT | Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Round 1 Highlights - Day 1

Gujarat then lost wickets at regular intervals, with pacer Rakshann Readdi taking a wicket and debutant Saranu Nishanth picking up two. Shortly after, Nishanth bowled Umang Kumar with a beauty, beating the batter with pace and late swing.

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan then dismissed Jaymeet Patel cheaply, reducing Gujarat to 98 for five in 23.1 overs.

At this point, Hingrajia was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel, and the pair forged a crucial 112-run stand for the sixth wicket off 183 balls, putting the home team on the defensive. Hingrajia, 26, who notched up his second first-class century, played a steady, measured innings, focusing on deft placements and sparing use of big shots during his face-saving partnership with Urvil.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi bowlers flourish but Ayush, Sanjeet help Chhattisgarh take control on day 1

Urvil was the more aggressive of the two, lofting left-arm spinner Anikethreddy and part-time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu for two massive sixes over long-on. It was Thyagarajan who finally broke the partnership, forcing Urvil to sweep straight to deep square-leg.

However, Hyderabad’s hopes of wrapping up the Gujarat tail were dashed when Hingrajia shifted gears, playing some stunning strokes with the lower order. Milind, the pick of the bowlers, was unfortunate when Hingrajia was dropped on 109 by wicketkeeper Rahul Radesh off a mistimed hook, a costly error for Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Gujarat /

Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hingrajia’s unbeaten 174 guides Gujarat to 334/8 against Hyderabad on day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK hopes to stage upset against table-topper AUS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea
    AP
  5. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hingrajia’s unbeaten 174 guides Gujarat to 334/8 against Hyderabad on day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi bowlers flourish but Ayush, Sanjeet help Chhattisgarh take control on day 1
    Mayank
  3. Ollie Pope ranks England’s win over Pakistan among top-three in Bazball era
    PTI
  4. PAK vs ENG: You have to find ways to take 20 wickets and we aren’t doing that of late, says Shan Masood
    PTI
  5. PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hingrajia’s unbeaten 174 guides Gujarat to 334/8 against Hyderabad on day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK hopes to stage upset against table-topper AUS
    Team Sportstar
  4. Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea
    AP
  5. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment