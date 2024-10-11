Real Madrid injury news: Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee

Spain defender Dani Carvajal has undergone surgery on his right knee, his club Real Madrid said Friday.
The Spanish club called the surgery successful and said the player would start his recovery process in the coming days.
Carvajal suffered his likely season-ending injury during a La Liga 2024-25 game against Villarreal last weekend. He was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg.
Shortly after his injury, the club said it had agreed with the 32-year-old right back to extend his contract until June 2026.
Carvajal helped Spain win the European Championship in July.
