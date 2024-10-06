MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in

ALA v BAR score: Catch the highlights of the Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match played at the Mendizorroza stadium in Spain.

Updated : Oct 06, 2024 19:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE COVERAGE of the Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match played at the Mendizorroza stadium in Spain.

  • October 06, 2024 19:29
    No Szczesny today!

    When will Wojciech Szczesny play his first match for Barcelona?

    Barcelona's new goalkeeper Szczesny unavailable for Alaves match, Flick prepares for tough fixtures post-international break.

  • October 06, 2024 19:04
    Where to watch?

    Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

    All you need to know about the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Mendizorroza stadium in Spain.

  • October 06, 2024 18:38
    Alaves lineup!

  • October 06, 2024 18:36
    Barcelona’s starting lineup!
  • October 06, 2024 18:28
    Predicted Lineups:

    Alaves: Sivera; Tenaglia, Mourino, Abqar, Sedlar, Diarra; Jordan, Blanco; Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin; T. Martinez.

    Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski.

  • October 06, 2024 18:19
    Preview

    Flick’s side travels to Alaves on Sunday, coming off Tuesday’s 5-0 home win over Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League.

    Barcelona signed Szczesny as a free agent on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team’s aid following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury.

    Szczesny will not make his debut against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga and will only be available for selection after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

    Barca is top of the LaLiga standings with 21 points from eight games while Alaves is 11th with 10 points. Barca was onto a perfect league start winning all of its opening seven matches but unfortunately lost against underdig Osasuna. The Catalan club will be hoping to get back to winning ways despite faciung an injury crisis all around its squad.

Related Topics

La Liga 2024-25 /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Nottingham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-1 NFO; Chris Wood gives Forest the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 42/3; Varun removes Hridoy after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: India takes on Australia in final Youth Test with series sweep in sight
    Nigamanth P
  5. Pankaj Advani wins Singapore Open title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
    Reuters
  3. Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal; Aspas sent off in Celta Vigo win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Nottingham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-1 NFO; Chris Wood gives Forest the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 42/3; Varun removes Hridoy after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: India takes on Australia in final Youth Test with series sweep in sight
    Nigamanth P
  5. Pankaj Advani wins Singapore Open title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment