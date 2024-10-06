West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first

PLAYING XI

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

TOSS UPDATE

Scotland wins the toss, elects to bat first.

PREVIEW

West Indies and Scotland, the only teams in Group B yet to open their accounts, will face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. On the other hand, the Scots, debuting in the T20 World Cup, would hope for their first-ever win after the opening-day loss to Bangladesh.

LIVE streaming information

