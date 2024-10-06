MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 06, 2024 19:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
WI vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
WI vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
infoIcon

WI vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

PLAYING XI

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

TOSS UPDATE

Scotland wins the toss, elects to bat first.

PREVIEW

West Indies and Scotland, the only teams in Group B yet to open their accounts, will face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. On the other hand, the Scots, debuting in the T20 World Cup, would hope for their first-ever win after the opening-day loss to Bangladesh.

LIVE streaming information

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the  Star Sports Network.

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the  Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on  Sportstar’s website and app.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Scotland /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 22/2; Arshdeep Singh removes openers inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: India takes on Australia in final Youth Test with series sweep in sight
    Nigamanth P
  3. Pankaj Advani wins Singapore Open title
    PTI
  4. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan Highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch West Indies v Scotland; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 22/2; Arshdeep Singh removes openers inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: India takes on Australia in final Youth Test with series sweep in sight
    Nigamanth P
  3. Pankaj Advani wins Singapore Open title
    PTI
  4. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment