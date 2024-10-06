West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scots win the toss, elect to bat first

PLAYING XI
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar
Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
TOSS UPDATE
Scotland wins the toss, elects to bat first.
PREVIEW
West Indies and Scotland, the only teams in Group B yet to open their accounts, will face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. On the other hand, the Scots, debuting in the T20 World Cup, would hope for their first-ever win after the opening-day loss to Bangladesh.
LIVE streaming information
You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Star Sports Network.
You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.
