Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hayley Matthews completes 100 wickets in WT20Is

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews took her 100th wicket in WT20Is during the match against Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The right arm off-break tweaker achieved the milestone when she removed Scottish opener Saskia Horley (11 off nine balls).

For West Indies, she has taken 98 wickets, while for Barbados, she has picked two scalps.

Matthews is the second West Indies player to reach 100 wickets in women’s T20Is. Anisa Mohammed did that first, and has a total of 125 wickets in her career.