Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals

Harjinder Kaur sets news National Records at National weightlifting championships
Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur created three new national records - one in snatch (98kg) , one in clean & jerk (125kg) and one in total (223kg) - bettering her own old records of 96kg, 124kg and 220kg, respectively at the National Weightlifting Championships in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
- Team Sportstar
