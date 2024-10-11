Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals

WEIGHTLIFTING

Harjinder Kaur sets news National Records at National weightlifting championships

Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur created three new national records - one in snatch (98kg) , one in clean & jerk (125kg) and one in total (223kg) - bettering her own old records of 96kg, 124kg and 220kg, respectively at the National Weightlifting Championships in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Results Women (71kg): 1. Harjinder Kaur (Punjab) - 98kg snatch, 125kg clean and jerk, and total 223kg; 2. S. Pallavi (Andhra Pradesh) - 94kg snatch, 114kg clean and jerk, and 208kg total; 3. M. Lekha Maalya (RSPB) - 83kg snatch, 112kg clean and jerk, and 195kg total

- Team Sportstar